As things stand now, the 2020-21 school year is a go for six sure-to-be-chaotic weeks from now.
But what exactly that will look like — beyond state-mandated masks, regular symptom checks and extra scrubbing and sanitizing from the maintenance team — will vary from school to school, district to district.
As they try to hash out detailed plans for how to proceed when students and staff return to the buildings they last reported to in mid-March, Editor JEFF D’ALESSIO asked local school leaders: What’s the one aspect that’s been the most challenging to figure out?
Teachers in home isolation
“As staff become diagnosed with COVID-19, or even suspected COVID-19, who will teach those students?” wonders RANTOUL CITY SCHOOLS Superintendent Michelle Ramage. “We already have an extreme substitute shortage. The sub pool will likely be much much smaller.
“At what point are too many staff absent that we cannot conduct school?”
Two more potential pandemic predicaments: When teachers call in sick this fall, it may be for two weeks, not two days, which could end up taking a toll on district budgets.
In hope of attracting more subs to its schools, Ramage’s district increased its basic daily rate for 2020-21 from $120 to $125. (It also went up five bucks a day, to $135, for retired teachers).
Transportation
“We have about 35 yellow buses to share across pre-K-12, and safe social distancing will limit the number of students allowed on buses. This will be a scheduling challenge,” says URBANA Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum.
“We also are working with MTD, which has to accommodate Unit 4 and the U of I for their scheduling.”
A maximum of 50 people per bus has also forced BISMARCK-HENNING-ROSSVILLE-ALVIN to rethink run routes, Superintendent Scott Watson says. And “cafeteria numbers are the same as transportation. That’s an issue, as well,” he says.
In the ARMSTRONG-ELLIS and ARMSTRONG HIGH districts, “transportation could also be an issue, depending on how the guidance changes,” Superintendent Bill Mulvaney says.
Most worrisome: “taking every kid’s temperature before they get on a bus (and) what to do with the child if he is running a temp and the parents aren’t home.”
Coming up a Plan B
Among the long-term planning challenges for GIFFORD GRADE SCHOOL Principal/Superintendent Jay Smith: “Figuring out how to educate the small number of students that will not be coming to school because their parents are not ready to send them back due to the risks.”
For PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA, "the biggest challenge has been to rethink how we will deliver instruction in any and all phases of the reopening plan and the logistics to support that instruction while keeping students and staff safe," Superintendent Cliff McClure says. "This is especially difficult when things continue to change and evolve."
A recent survey of families in CHAMPAIGN Unit 4 revealed that 15.4 percent of 2,562 respondents (about 43 percent of district households) did not plan to send their children to school this fall if in-person instruction resumes. Asked if families would be comfortable sending children to school if masks were mandatory for in-person learning to occur, 27.4 percent answered no.
For Unit 4 Superintendent Susan Zola, the most challenging aspect of devising a plan is figuring out "how to balance the desire for many teachers/staff/administrators to offer some in person instruction while meeting all the safety guidelines provided by the state."
Interpreting guidance from above
In its June 23 guidelines for how to reopen safely, the Illinois State Board of Education, in consultation with the Illinois Department of Public Health, wrote: “Teachers may use face shields in lieu of masks. Face shields may be useful in situations where it is important for students to see how a teacher pronounces words.”
And then, seven days later, came this follow-up from ISBE: “Face shields are not effective protection against coronavirus and should only be used in situations when other methods of protection are not available.“
Ugh.
“The most challenging part thus far in the planning process is the uncertainty of whether or not the guidelines will be changed, causing us to revamp the plan, perhaps more than once,” said CERRO GORDO‘s Brett Robinson, expressing a sentiment shared by superintendents statewide.
“The fear that ISBE guidelines will continue to evolve” worries MAHOMET-SEYMOUR‘s Lindsey Hall most, along with figuring out “lunch times, keeping kids in groups smaller than 50, finding enough space” and the hope that the recommendations of ISBE and the IHSA won’t contradict one another come August, as they do in parts now.
Adds first-year BLUE RIDGE Superintendent Hillary Stanifer: “The American Academy of Pediatrics is strongly advocating for students to be present in school, while the guidance from the Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois Department of Public Health calls for 6 feet of social distancing space throughout the school day to the greatest extent possible.
"Balancing the guidance for the safety of all remains the top priority.”
The no-more-than-50-in-one-space rule
The state lists this as a guideline but, like facial coverings and extra cleaning, it’s not optional for any Illinois school, public or private, from pre-K to high school.
Among the spaces impacted:
— Hallways. “I would say the biggest area of concern for us is the hallway congestion,” says ST. THOMAS MORE Principal Sister M. Bridget Martin. “The size of our school population is a good size for maintaining small class sizes, which we already pride ourselves in.
"We will be working to space locker assignments so that students have a bit more space and will be mandating masks in areas where social distancing is not possible, like the halls.”
— Cafeterias. “The biggest hurdle right now is the group size that’s allowed to meet in any one spot. This is a challenging piece for feeding the kids but we are continuing to look at options and hoping that group size may change so we can feed larger groups in certain areas,” says UNITY Superintendent Andy Larson.
“As of today, the two areas that are keeping us from feeling that we can have 100 percent of our students at school at the same time are our hallways and our lunchroom,” says ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN Superintendent Brian Brooks. “At this time, we don’t feel that we can meet the ISBE and IDPH guidance in those two areas as they are currently written.
“We would not be able to avoid having more than 50 people in some of those areas at one time, and on top of that, they would not be able to be socially distanced.”
— Student gathering spots. "Our most challenging issue has been our after-care program," says DANVILLE SCHLARMAN Principal Mark Janesky. "Our numbers for after-care exceed the maximums, so we will have to add another section of after-care. This is our program for parents that need care for their students during the school year until as late as 5:30 p.m."
— Student pickup and dropoff spots, a focus of attention at HERITAGE schools in Homer and Broadlands. Less worrisome: Classroom sizes. “We are fortunate that we have a very low teacher-to-student ratio in the majority of classes, one of the lowest in the area, so we can identify and address most classroom instructional logistics within the guidelines fairly well,” Superintendent Tom Davis says.
Social distancing
As challenging as it will be “keeping masks on little ones correctly,” of bigger concern in BEMENT is enforcing social distancing.
“It won’t necessarily be that we don’t have plans for it, but kids are not used to being that far apart for 15 minutes, let alone the entire school day,” Superintendent Sheila Greenwood says.
“We will have signs placed on the floor and on the playground to help them know where to stand, but walking in lines and moving around a room will certainly be a challenge. Anything that the parents can do to help with these requirements will help their children with the transitions.”
Urbana is also “taking safe social distancing seriously in regard to our class sizes,” Ivory-Tatum says. “We have several grade levels with 25-plus students per class in multiple schools. We will do everything we can to maintain a safe 6-foot distance in those spaces while also following state, CDC and health department guidelines.”
Count Bement’s Greenwood in the growing group of superintendents frustrated by state guidance, particularly with regard to ISBE’s face shield switcheroo.
“Since we were originally told face shields were an option, we purchased face shields for the staff. Then, ISBE backtracked and said only masks, so we have ordered masks that have a large portion that is clear,” Greenwood says. “The students need to see their teachers’ faces, their smiles and be able to read lips to effectively communicate. We are changing the tire while we are driving the car — it is a moving target.
“Can you imagine a 3-year-old’s first day of pre-K or a 5-year-old’s first day of kindergarten and all they can see is a pair of eyes? Scary and no sense of nurture, which is key for all students.”
Scheduling
First-year PRAIRIEVIEW-OGDEN Superintendent Jeff Isenhower has made it a priority to try to keep siblings on the same schedule “to help the families.”
In the RANTOUL HIGH district, planning out a daily and weekly schedule is a continuing effort. Says Superintendent Scott Amerio: “Trying to maximize the amount of in-person learning, while still maintaining social distancing in order to provide a healthy environment for our students and our staff, is quite the balancing act.”
“Looking at the guidance provided, our school day just got more hectic,” says HOOPESTON AREA Superintendent Robert Richardson. “Transporting students, temperature checks to make sure the students are not displaying symptoms. How do we provide educational opportunities to a segment of students in person while providing the same opportunities to remote learning students if families self-select remote learning?
“We have begun the process of treading through the reopening plan, but it will take some time to do what is best for all students. Feeding students creates a situation of where to house 150 students during lunch.”
Getting everyone to buy in to the plan
In the MONTICELLO school district, parents and students have been surveyed, and faculty, staff and administration have helped craft a draft of a reopening plan.
“Once the plan is finalized, we will need everyone on the same page in order for a successful return to school,” Superintendent Vic Zimmerman says. “We all have choices to make — if parents and students do not want to follow our plan, they are choosing to not attend our schools.”
In OAKLAND, “the most challenging aspect so far has been being receptive and open-minded to the concerns and uncertainties of all stakeholders as we work through the planning process,” Superintendent Lance Landeck says. “Emotions are very high right now and we have to make sure we can maximize learning while looking out for the health and safety of all students and staff.”
In WESTVILLE, Superintendent Seth Miller is pleading for patience, knowing full well that as COVID-19 data changes, for better or worse, so likely will guidance from the state.
“Public opinion, anxiety and frustration will also be likely to fluctuate,” he says. “Each day, we will work to make the best decisions with the best information that we can and remain committed to serving our students and community.”
Meanwhile, families in the LeROY district have been told they’ll get their first look at the first draft of a reopening plan a week from Wednesday. While it may go through a few edits between then and mid-August, as circumstances change, Superintendent Gary Tipsord is “hopeful that the foundation of the plan will sustain and remain unchanged.”
“There are no right answers in this moment, and we concede that there is only one certainty: not a single person will agree with the entirety of our plan,” he wrote in a letter to families.