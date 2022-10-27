URBANA — Two clinics for kids and teens ages 5-18 to get COVID-19 bivalent booster shots are being offered Nov. 5 by Carle Health.
Both will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at pediatrics departments at the Carle facilities at 1701 Curtis Road, C and 1818 E. Windsor Road, U.
The bivalent booster targets both the original COVID and BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variant strains, and is available to those who have had the initial two-shot vaccine series.
Flu shots will also be offered at both locations.
Appointments are required, and can be made by phone.
Children don’t have to be Carle patients to receive a COVID booster shot at either location, but flu shots will only be available to kids who are Carle patients or have insurance accepted by Carle.