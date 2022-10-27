URBANA — Two clinics for kids and teens ages 5-18 to get COVID-19 bivalent booster shots are being offered Nov. 5 by Carle Health.
Both will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at pediatrics departments at the Carle facilities at 1701 Curtis Road, C and 1818 E. Windsor Road, U.
The bivalent booster targets both the original COVID-19 and BA.4 and BA.5 omicron variant strains, and is available to those who have had the initial two-shot vaccine series. Flu shots will also be offered at both locations.
Appointments are required, and can be made by phone.
Children don’t have to be Carle patients to receive a COVID booster shot at either location, but flu shots will only be available to kids who are Carle patients or have insurance accepted by Carle.