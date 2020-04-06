Burt Huddleston, assistant principal at Carrie Busey Elementary School, prepares to load meals and school supplies into a car at Jefferson Middle School in Champaign on Monday, April 6, 2020. School supplies included pencils and sharpeners, highlighters, crayons, glue sticks and folders. Food distribution day will now be Monday only from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Jefferson, Garden Hills and Booker T. Washington.