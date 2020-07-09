CHAMPAIGN — Parkland College says it needs to eliminate around 65 full-time employees to deal with an expected $4.9 million budget deficit and a 20 percent drop in enrollment.
Last month, its trustees approved a voluntary separation program, but only 11 employees took advantage of it, yielding just under $1 million in savings, President Tom Ramage wrote in an email Thursday to employees.
“No decisions have been made at this time about which roles will be impacted and to what degree. Some positions may see a reduction in hours while others may be eliminated,” Ramage wrote.
Parkland currently has about 440 full-time employees, Ramage said.
The voluntary separation program will run through mid-August, at which point administrators will begin determining how to make further cuts.
“The two guiding principles I have asked the administration to consider in determining where reductions should be made are whether the function serves the college’s central mission and whether it serves our institution’s needs in the present environment,” Ramage wrote. “During these challenging times, we are called to meet the challenges with solutions that will ensure the institution’s stability into the future.”
He told The News-Gazette that he hopes the cuts won’t affect core programs and services that students expect.
“From a student’s perspective, this will largely look like a regular semester,” Ramage said in an interview Thursday.
Students shouldn’t worry about not getting their financial aid package processed or being unable to take a class required for graduation, he said.
“We’re doing everything in our power to make sure that does not happen,” Ramage said.
At the moment, enrollment is down 26 percent for the fall semester, he said.
“We think we’ll make up some ground,” Ramage said. “We’re budgeting for a 20-percent reduction.”
Combined with rising health care costs and declining enrollment since 2011, Ramage said structural cuts were necessary.
“We have to fix the underlying problem, which is that we have too many employees for the number of students we have today,” he said.
The cuts will take time, Ramage said, and require consultation with the relevant units and unions.
He said he didn’t want to increase property tax rates or tuition “any more than we have in the past few years.”
The college has a fund balance of about $36 million, which will be dipped into, but Ramage said the district needed to be “right-sized” and have reserves ready for other “unforeseen issues.”
Higher education’s “luck has not been very good,” Ramage said, noting the 2015-17 state budget impasse.
“It seems like something’s always happening every year to cause problems,” he said.
But Ramage said he hopes the cuts announced Thursday are a one-time occurrence.
“This is not something we want to repeat year after year,” he said. “We’re trying to do it once, do it right and get the institution back on a path toward solvency and make sure that our budgets are balanced going forward.”