Among the 1,105 new confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide are six in Champaign County, public health officials said.
That brings the totals to 21 in Champaign County and 4,596 across Illinois. No other information was made available about the local cases.
None of those who’ve tested positive in Champaign County have been among the 65 Illinoisans who’ve died, a number that rose by 18 today.
Of Illinois’ 102 counties, only eight have more COVID-19 cases than Champaign County, according to Illinois Department of Public Health figures.
The hardest-hit places in Illinois:
1. Chicago: 2,026 cases, 16 deaths
2. Cook County: 1,419 cases, 24 deaths
3. Lake County: 300 cases, one death
4. DuPage County: 274 cases, seven deaths
5. Will County: 182 cases, four deaths
6. Kane County: 100 cases, six deaths
7. McHenry County: 52 cases, two deaths
8. Kankakee County: 33 cases, zero deaths
9. St. Clair County: 31 cases, one death
10. Champaign County: 21 cases, zero deaths
11. Kendall County: 15 cases, one death
12. McLean County: 14 cases, one death
13. Madison County: 12 cases, zero deaths; Winnebago County: 12 cases, zero deaths
15. Sangamon County: nine cases, one death
16. DeKalb County: eight cases, zero deaths; Peoria County: eight cases, zero deaths
18. Christian County: six cases, zero deaths; Clinton County: six cases, zero deaths
20. Rock Island County: five cases, zero deaths
In all, 47 Illinois counties have reported cases, with Bond, Knox, Menard and Montgomery added to the list today.
In central Illinois, the McLean County Public Health Department reported two new cases today — a male in his 70s and a female in her 30s. Both are self-isolating at home, county officials said.
Meanwhile, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said today, it’s expected that Illinois will be testing 10,000 people a day statewide within 10 days. Currently, that number is about 4,000.
Across Illinois, Pritzker said 30 hospitals and clinical lab testing sites are up and running. That includes Carle Foundation Hospital, which began testing Friday and expects to be conducting 100 tests daily by Monday.
Six counties statewide reported deaths today:
— Cook County: One male in his 50s, two females in their 60s, two males in their 70s, three females in their 70s, two males in their 80s and one female in her 80s.
— DuPage County: One male in his 60s.
— Kane County: One male in his 40s, two males in their 90s.
— Kendal County: One male in his 60s.
— LaSalle County: One male in his 80s.
— St. Clair County: One female in her 70s.