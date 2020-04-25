Subscribe: Print or online
For 24/7 coverage, follow us on Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook.
Champaign County Health District: COVID-19 information
State map: COVID-19 cases by county
Have a story to tell? Email news@news-gazette.com
****
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by one Sunday, to 105.
Eighty-one of the local cases are considered recovered and 19 active, with six patients currently hospitalized, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
ILLINOIS TOTALS: 43,903 CASES, 1,933 DEATHS
For the third straight day, the number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide topped 2,000.
Sunday’s count was 2,126, pushing Illinois’ total to 43,903.
The statewide death count climbed to 1,933 with 59 newly reported fatalities, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during Sunday’s daily briefing in Chicago.
The case totals have been high, in part, because of a spike in tests, state officials said. Over the past 24 hours, 13,335 new COVID-19 tests were conducted, Pritzker said.
As of midnight Sunday, there were 4,595 Illinoisans hospitalized statewide — 1,267 were in ICU beds; 772 of those were on ventilators.
Sunday's deaths spanned six counties:
— Cook County: 2 females 20s, 1 male 20s, 1 female 30s, 2 males 40s, 3 females 50s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 9 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 6 males 70s, 5 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 1 male 90s.
— DuPage County: 2 males 60s, 2 males 80s, 1 male 90s.
— Jefferson County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s.
— Kane County: 1 male 60s.
— Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s.
— Will County: 2 females 80s.
****
SATURDAY AT A GLANCE
Champaign County health officials reported one additional positive COVID-19 case on Saturday, bringing the number of known cases to 104. Of that number, five people have died, 81 are considered recovered, and 18 have active cases.
Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike reported Saturday another 79 Illinoisans have died, bringing the number of deaths statewide to 1,874.
More than 2,100 additional positive cases have been recorded, bringing the number statewide to 41,777.
"We have been ramping up testing. This will allow us to make more informed decisions," she said.
Ezike said there are currently 4,699 people hospitalized for COVID-19 illness statewide, about 1,244 of whom are in intensive care. Of those in ICU, 763 are on ventilators.
****
MORNING BRIEFING
— The state reached its goal of testing 10,000 residents in a single day — and then some — leading to a 24-hour high for most confirmed cases (2,724). “Obviously, when you test more people, you’re going to find more cases,” said Illinois public health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.
— Gov. J.B. Pritzker said expanded testing sites — 112 statewide, including eight in the Champaign region — led the state to conduct 16,124 tests in the past 24 hours, an Illinois high during the coronavirus pandemic. “More testing means we can potentially lower the infection rate,” Pritzker said.
— Champaign County’s case count grew by three Friday, to 103, with newly reported positive tests in the Champaign ZIP codes of 61822 (its 27th) and 61821 (its 12th) and Urbana’s 61802 (its 18th). Eighty-one of the cases are considered recovered and 17 active, with six hospitalizations.
— Friday’s graduation news:.
➜ Danville Area Community College’s virtual commencement has been set for 7 p.m. May 22 on YouTube.
➜ If allowed, Champaign Central High will hold in-person graduation at Krannert Center at 6 p.m. on July 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
Illinois: 39,658 cases / 1,795 deaths
Champaign County: 103 (+3) / 5
Douglas: 12 (—) / 0
Ford: 8 (+2) / 0
Piatt: 6 (—) / 0
Vermilion: 13 (+2) / 0