For 24/7 coverage, follow us on Twitter, Snapchat, Instagram and Facebook.
Tom's Mailbag: Submit your question here
Champaign County Health District: COVID-19 information
State map: COVID-19 cases by county
Have a story to tell? Email news@news-gazette.com.
***
Champaign County has a fourth confirmed case of COVID-19, local health officials said today.
The latest case involves a woman in her 80s, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
Further information about the woman's condition is not being disclosed.
Statewide, there are now 1,535 cases — up 250 from Monday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Illinois' death toll rose by four, to 16, IDPH said today. They include a Chicago resident in his 50s, two Cook County residents in their 60s and a DuPage County woman in her 90s.
At today's briefing, IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said "this disease has affected every group in our society." She went on to share statistics about the races of the Illinoisans who've tested positive:
— 54 percent are white.
— 33 percent are black.
— 11 percent are of Latino/Hispanic heritage.
— 5 percent are of Asian heritage.
Of Illinois' 1,535 COVID-19 cases, 16 percent resulted in hospitalization and 4 percent sent patients to the ICU, Ezike said.
Today's is Champaign County's third case in four days. On Saturday, it was revealed that two male University of Illinois employees — one in his 50s, one in his 30s — had tested positive for COVID-19.
Both men were in home isolation and recovering, officials said.
Thirty-two of Illinois' 102 counties now have confirmed cases, with Grundy County reporting its first today.
***
FREE PARKING IN CHAMPAIGN
No need to feed the meters in Champaign for the next five weeks — the city is making parking free throughout much of town until April 30.
Today’s announcement from Public Works covers:
— Hourly parking at meters on the street.
— Parking meters in lots.
— Hourly lots with parking pay stations.
— Hourly parking in the Hill Street Parking Deck.
Not covered: lots governed by parking permits, parking in a prohibited area, parking in a disabled space and parking the wrong way on a one-way street.
In other city of Champaign news announced today:
— Neighborhood Services is suspending applications for housing rehabilitation — except for cases that involve life safety concerns, such as no heat.
— The legal department is extending court cases stemming from low-level crimes like city ordinance violations. Court dates through May 5 will be continued to late May or June. Judges will not issue arrest warrants during this time but citizens still must make court-ordered payments.
***
MORNING BRIEFING:
- At this time a week ago, Illinois had 105 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 15 counties, with no deaths. The numbers now: 1,285 cases in 31 counties, with 12 deaths.
On Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced its sixth triple-digit jump of new cases in as many days — 236 — which officials warned would happen as testing ramped up.
As of Monday, 9,868 people had been tested statewide, and the demand for testing still outstrips supplies.
For the second straight day, IDPH Director Dr. Ngoze Ezike also reported three new deaths, all involving Cook County men — two in their 80s, one in his 90s.
- While Champaign County’s case total held at three, the Vermilion County Health Department on Monday was still awaiting testing results of 11 samples.
Twenty-nine samples sent to the lab by VCHD have come back negative.
Vermilion, Douglas, Ford and Piatt are among 71 Illinois counties yet to have a confirmed case.
- Rest assured, the Illinois National Guard is not gearing up for military action, said Brig. Gen. Richard Neely, who attended Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s daily news conference Monday to put rumors to rest.
“We’re not doing any policing action,” Neely said. “We’re not doing any kind of work at all like that.”
Pritzker’s March 9 disaster proclamation authorized the Guard to help in the COVID-19 response but they’ve been limited to providing civil, medical and logistical assistance.