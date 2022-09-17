URBANA — Organizations that want a piece of federal recovery funding from the city of Urbana can start applying now, city officials announced Friday.
The city has allocated $10 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to address needs identified by the public and the city council.
They include improving accessibility of public recreation space and youth programming, support for community-violence interventions, affordable housing, increasing availability and affordability of mental-health services and food, increasing job training and placement opportunities, providing relief for local businesses, and infrastructure investments.
Applicants should be organizations or other service providers planning to use the money to address any of the target needs, according to the city.
The application window will remain open until Nov. 16, and decisions are expected within 60 days after that.
In all, Urbana is receiving $12.9 million from the total $350 billion in federal aid to states, counties, cities and tribal governments to help with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.