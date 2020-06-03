URBANA — Beginning Friday, Urbana restaurants and bars with an outdoor seating permit will be allowed to host live music.
The music will be for seated diners only, and establishments “should be mindful of adjoining property owners and nearby residents,” Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin said.
The performers will have to be given a separate area 10 feet from patrons.
The city is recommending barriers be placed between singers and patrons, and that performers wear face coverings when possible and stay six feet apart from each other.
Amplified live music will only be allowed from 5 to 9 p.m. on Fridays, and from noon to 9 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
On weekdays from 5 to 9 p.m., only non-amplified, acoustic live music will be allowed.