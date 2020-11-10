URBANA — Urbana businesses have received more than $1 million in certain state and federal COVID-19 relief grants, the city of Urbana announced Tuesday.
The city’s Economic Development and Grant Management Divisions have helped businesses obtain the grants, according to a news release.
The total does not include funding from the Paycheck Protection Program, Economic Injury Disaster Loans and the Regional Planning Commission Layoff Aversion Grant.
The recipients include:
Hospitality Emergency Grant Program from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity
- Rose Bowl Tavern
State of Illinois Business Interruption Grant
Round 1
- Amara Yoga & Arts
- Baldarotta's
- Broadway Food Group
- BBQ Premium Chicken
- Merry-Ann's Diner
- Bab Plus Korean Restaurant
- Cafeteria & Co/Sipyard
- Basil Thai
- Urbana Gardens Restaurant
- Wood N Hog
- H2o Salon
Round 2
- Bunny's Tavern
- Blackbird (NOLAS)
- Rose Bowl Tavern
- Masijta Grill
- Memory Lane Photography
- Ricks Bakery
- Crane Alley
- Dancing Dog
- The Scotsman's Kitchen
- Allied Mechanical Services
- Michelle's Bridal
Community Development Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
- Art Coop
- Ashar African Market
- Baldarotta's
- Best Western
- Bohemia
- Brittany's Sweet Spot
- Ceptier
- C-U Adventures
- Dear 72
- Defy Gravity
- DP's Beauty Supplies
- Econo Lodge
- Gracie Barra Champaign
- Judilee
- KoFusion
- La Mixteca
- Ms. Angis Hair
- Piato
- Po Boys
- Rose Bowl Tavern
- Serionix
- Shear Impressions
- Sipyard
- Soul Care
- Sugga Shaii Sweets
- Urbana Acupuncture
- Urbana Hair Lounge
- Wood N Hog