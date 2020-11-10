Listen to this article

URBANA — Urbana businesses have received more than $1 million in certain state and federal COVID-19 relief grants, the city of Urbana announced Tuesday.

The city’s Economic Development and Grant Management Divisions have helped businesses obtain the grants, according to a news release.

The total does not include funding from the Paycheck Protection Program, Economic Injury Disaster Loans and the Regional Planning Commission Layoff Aversion Grant.

The recipients include:

Hospitality Emergency Grant Program from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity

  • Rose Bowl Tavern

State of Illinois Business Interruption Grant

Round 1

  • Amara Yoga & Arts
  • Baldarotta's
  • Broadway Food Group
  • BBQ Premium Chicken
  • Merry-Ann's Diner
  • Bab Plus Korean Restaurant
  • Cafeteria & Co/Sipyard
  • Basil Thai
  • Urbana Gardens Restaurant
  • Wood N Hog
  • H2o Salon

Round 2

  • Bunny's Tavern
  • Blackbird (NOLAS)
  • Rose Bowl Tavern
  • Masijta Grill
  • Memory Lane Photography
  • Ricks Bakery
  • Crane Alley
  • Dancing Dog
  • The Scotsman's Kitchen
  • Allied Mechanical Services
  • Michelle's Bridal

Community Development Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

  • Art Coop
  • Ashar African Market
  • Baldarotta's
  • Best Western
  • Bohemia
  • Brittany's Sweet Spot
  • Ceptier
  • C-U Adventures
  • Dear 72
  • Defy Gravity
  • DP's Beauty Supplies
  • Econo Lodge
  • Gracie Barra Champaign
  • Judilee
  • KoFusion
  • La Mixteca
  • Ms. Angis Hair
  • Piato
  • Po Boys
  • Rose Bowl Tavern
  • Serionix
  • Shear Impressions
  • Sipyard
  • Soul Care
  • Sugga Shaii Sweets
  • Urbana Acupuncture
  • Urbana Hair Lounge
  • Wood N Hog