URBANA — With the coldest months of winter on the way, Unitarian Universalist Church of Urbana-Champaign will be giving away half its Christmas Eve offering to help ease the misery of utility shut-offs.
“In this winter of sickness and desperation, it just seems like the right thing for us to do, to help our neighbors on Christmas Eve in this direct way,” said the church’s lead pastor, the Rev. Florence Caplow.
She invites the rest of the community to join her church in donating to a new utility bill assistance fund to be administered by Cunningham Township.
The fund is intended to help pay utility bills for people when no other options are available.
Caplow said her church shares offerings from its congregation every month to support community needs.
The biggest day of the year for those offerings is typically the Christmas Eve service, she said.
Her inspiration to help with utility bills came from a recent news story she read about a Florida man who paid the bills of 114 families at risk of utility shut-offs, Caplow said.
She knows Cunningham Township does its best to help local families facing utility disconnections, or who have already been disconnected, Caplow said, “but the need is greater.”
“It can make such a huge difference in somebody’s life to not have power or water in the middle of the winter,” Caplow said.
Cunningham Township Supervisor Danielle Chynoweth said the pandemic has increased financial hardships leading to the inability to keep up with utility bills.
As of Dec. 4, she said, there were 68 households in Champaign-Urbana that were without power due to prior disconnections.
“At the township, we are receiving calls every few days from a family, and it’s almost always a family with children, who have gotten their water shut off,” she said.
There are some avenues for help, Chynoweth said. LIHEAP (the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) administered by the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission, still has some assistance available, she said.
The Salvation Army of Champaign County also has some limited assistance for water bills, she said. But there are still people who fall through the cracks.
“There are a lot of programs out there to support utility assistance that people should avail themselves of,” Chynoweth said. “There are also some significant gaps, and the Unitarian Universalist church funds are really designed to fill those gaps.”
Chynoweth said anyone falling behind on a utility bill should make their first call to the utility to explain the hardships they are facing. The next call should be to those assistance programs, she said.
Illinois American Water Company spokeswoman Karen Cotton urged the same.
The Salvation Army administers Illinois American Water’s H20 Help program and works in partnership with the company to get that assistance to people in need, she said.
“We understand it’s difficult, that people may be finding themselves in a situation they’ve never found themselves in before,” Cotton said. “They may be hesitant to ask for help. They may not know where to turn for help, but it’s just as simple as calling us.”
Cotton said water customers facing disconnections are notified multiple times but sometimes people are afraid to call the company.
“If a family is experiencing a financial hardship, they need to call us and let us know,” she said.
While the Unitarian Universalist Utilities Fund will be administered by Cunningham Township, help from this fund will be available to people throughout Champaign County, according to Chynoweth.
Caplow said she hopes other churches will be inspired to provide similar assistance.
She also hopes middle-income families receiving stimulus checks who don’t need that financial help will be willing to make a donation.
“We are well aware of the inordinate impact this pandemic has had on the lives of our fellow community members,” said the church’s board chair Brian McDermott. “The efforts of Cunningham Township to assist those in danger of losing their utilities, or have already lost them, is something that all beings of conscience should try to assist, if they have the ability to do so.”Here are options for donating to the church utility help fund:
— Click on online donation on the church website at https://uucuc.org/
— All are welcome to a livestreamed service at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve, which will include directions for giving to the fund: https://uucuc.org/services/christmas-eve-candlelight-service-the-spirit-of-christmas/