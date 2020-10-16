URBANA — Jessica Schad has seen the recipient numbers increase each of the last few years for Stone Creek Church’s annual “Big Give,” in which turkeys and all the fixings are presented to the needy.
She expects the need to be even greater this year.
“This is our 13th year” for Big Give, said Schad, the church’s community engagement coordinator. “The need has increased each year. Each year, we have to increase our number of turkeys. Especially this year with COVID, we know there aren’t a lot of people who can provide for their families.
“Thanksgiving is a time when people want to provide a big meal.”
Only turkeys will be given out this year due to the pandemic. In the past, baskets of groceries were provided.
Funding for Big Give comes in several ways and takes place throughout the year. Stone Creek members and the general public can donate via the church website.
The church also gets help from Meijer store’s “Simply Give” program. When someone buys a gift card from the store, Meijer will donate the amount of the gift card and more toward Big Give.
“We also partner with the Office of Volunteers Program at the U of I,” Schad said.
The number of volunteers will be down from a normal year. Last year, there were 400 people who pitched in.
“Usually, the whole week before we have something every night, packaging the food. Not just people from the church,” Schad said.
Many people will pick up their turkey at the church, 2502 S. Race St., U. For the first time, volunteers will deliver turkeys to people who can’t leave their homes.
Registration opened Monday and will continue until all spots are filled.
There are two options to register. The preferred method is to complete the Google form on the church’s website. People can also call toll free at 844-684-0377. Callers should state their name and phone number clearly to receive a return call within five to seven business days.