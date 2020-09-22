URBANA — The Urbana City Council tabled a discussion on contributing $10,000 to Visit Champaign County, as some council members expressed concern about the city’s plans for the Urbana Business Association.
Ward 5 Alderman Dennis Roberts, whose ward includes downtown Urbana, said he appreciated Visit Champaign County but was concerned about discussions Mayor Diane Marlin and city staff have been having with the Urbana Business Association’s director.
“I’m concerned, and I think some of the board members have talked to me about their concern of the city’s strong support for its own Urbana downtown business association,” Roberts said.
He said he wanted to hear a presentation about Mayor Diane Marlin’s plans for the UBA before voting on funding for the local tourism bureau.
Alderman Bill Colbrook said he had similar concerns.
Marlin said that the city is exploring its options for the UBA as it deals with COVID-19-related revenue issues.
“We are exploring options for the organization,” she said. “Nothing’s been decided yet. We’re trying to figure out what options to bring to the city council.”
“It’s not about dismembering the UBA,” city administrator Carol Mitten said.
And Marlin said the Urbana Business Association and Visit Champaign County’s work is “complementary.”
“Visit Champaign County has a regional focus, whereas Urbana Business Association has a specifically Urbana focus and mostly downtown Urbana focus,” she said. “It’s not a question of either-or.”
The city hasn’t given Visit Champaign County a payment since July 1, and VCC President Jayne DeLuce said it hasn’t received a payment yet this fiscal year from the state.
“Our cash flow is very low,” she said.
To help deal with a 40 percent cut in its budget based on state and local hotel-motel tax revenues, DeLuce said the Visit Champaign County Foundation would be launching a campaign next month to solicit philanthropic contributions.
“We are going to work through the foundation to create additional private partners that will help offset the budget and will continue to help us do the work that we are doing on behalf of the community,” DeLuce said.
The proposed $10,000 contribution from Urbana would match last year’s.
The city of Champaign contributes a portion of its hotel-motel tax to the tourism bureau, with a minimum contribution of $255,000 a year.