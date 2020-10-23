URBANA — It wasn’t quite the same, of course, holding band camp this summer with a limitation of 50 students together at one time, but Urbana High School marching band director Stacey Peterik and her students made it work, separating sections and mixing and matching as they learned this year’s show.
Throughout the school year, they’ve attached covers on the bells of their instruments and donned masks with slits over the mouths so they could limit the spread of saliva. They’ve played along to recordings during remote class with their cameras silenced.
And through it all, Peterik has tried to make sure to remember how special it is that they can still meet at all.
“The rewarding part is that we can be together, and we get to make music and we get to be together as a group,” she said. “That’s, I think, the best part of it. It’s nice for the kids to get out of their houses and do something with their friends and other people.”
But at its core, a marching band needs an audience to perform for, whether that’s judges at a competition, fans at a football game or parents scattered about the stadium in a socially distanced manner. To date, the normal opportunities to perform haven’t been available.
On Monday, that will chance, as the band will close out the season with a performance for families of its show “Osmosis,” which mixes music from “The Wizard of Oz,” “Wicked,” and “The Wiz.”
“The kids have been working hard all season on this show, so we just wanted the opportunity to perform it,” Peterik said. “We didn’t want to end the season without one performance of it, so we came up with the idea to have families come watch it.”
Like the gear affixed to instruments and faces, the show was designed with COVID-19 in mind. Students are distanced 6 feet apart throughout, forming large curves and shapes rather than weaving around each other.
“We adjusted our show so there’s not as many intricate moves because we’re trying to keep that spacing the whole show,” Peterik said. “Normally, there’d be pass-throughs and things where they’d get closer together, but for safety reasons, we modified it so they would keep that distance the whole time we’re marching.
It won’t be a senior night football game or major competition, but for Peterik’s group, performing for an audience will make for a special day.
“I think we’re all excited to be able to do a performance,” Peterik said. “I think a lot of the kids, they’ve been in the band for four years and this is kind of a bummer way to go out, and I think they’re just excited to perform it for someone and for the parents to see what we’re doing.
“A lot of the parents haven’t seen anything we’re doing, so it’s nice for them to see what we’ve been working so hard on. We’re definitely excited about it and grateful to be able to continue our activity when so many things have had to move to the spring or get canceled.”