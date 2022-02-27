URBANA — Masks remain a must for Urbana school district students and staff — at least for another two days.
In a Sunday afternoon message to families, Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum said the district's policy on masking would be up for discussion at Tuesday night's school board meeting.
"Until that time," she said, "we expect staff and students to continue wearing masks to comply with our current Board policy and Memorandum of Agreement with staff to wear masks while at school and on buses."
#USD116 Mask Update Feb. 27, 2022: Please continue to wear your mask to school next week.— Urbana Schools #116 (@Urbana116) February 27, 2022
Urbana is the last area district to keep its mask mandate. Champaign on Friday announced that it would relax its rules after new guidance from the Illinois State Board of Education said schools could go mask-free, starting Monday.
Danville also amended its policy last week following a unanimous school board vote that they be recommended but not required.
In her Sunday message, Ivory-Tatum said the district is "working with our attorneys to assess the impact of continuing to require masks following the Board’s renewed consensus on February 15, 2022."
She added: "Late Friday, February 25, the Illinois Supreme Court vacated the temporary restraining order and remanded the matter back to the Circuit Court of Sangamon County. After the Supreme Court’s determination, Governor (J.B.) Pritzker announced that masks would be optional for schools effective Monday, February 28, based on the new rules easing mask-wearing by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"The CDC updated their guidance that no longer recommends universal indoor mask-wearing in K-12 schools in areas with low or medium community-level transmission.
"What does this mean for school districts?" Ivory-Tatum wrote. "Schools now have more local discretion to adopt COVID 19 mitigation measures like universal masking. At our February 15, 2022 Board Meeting, our Board recommitted to following our current masking policy. Moving forward, our local decisions will need to continue to comply with Illinois law, including IDPH quarantine and modified quarantine rules.
"I encourage us all to continue this commitment while we work behind the scenes to ensure the District’s right to keep our staff and students with underlying health conditions safe. As a District, we have been so diligent and committed to keeping one another safe, and we are reaping the benefits of our efforts."