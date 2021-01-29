CHAMPAIGN -- COVID-19 vaccinations will get underway next week for K-12 teachers and staff members at Champaign County schools doing in-person instruction and licensed day care centers.
Unlike the vaccination clinics that have been held to date, though, these vaccinations will be given at multiple locations rather than just two, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Most people education sector employees to be eligible next week will get links from their employers to sign up, public health Administrator Julie Pryde said.
Those working in education with underlying health conditions will have first priority for the available vaccine doses.
Champaign and Urbana schools will have on-site clinics for their employees. Those employees will each get a registration link from their schools to schedule a vaccination, according to public health.
In-person student teachers can also receive a vaccination from the school where they’re teaching.
More vaccination sites:
-- Feb. 3-4 at Rantoul Youth Center, 1306 Country Club Lane, Rantoul, by appointment only, to serve employees from licensed day care centers and K-12 schools including Rantoul city schools and Rantoul Township High School and the surrounding communities.
To register: www.signupgenius.com/go/RantoulCOVIDVaccine or call 892-6844.
To ask questions: Send an email to: vaccinations@myrantoul.com.
-- Former Dress Barn store in the Kohl’s Plaza, 1901 N. Market Street, Champaign, by appointment only for all other Champaign County licensed daycare center staffs and K-12 employees. Registration for this site will start at 7 a.m. Saturday. Call 902-6100.
Pryde said vaccinations will also be going on next week at the I Hotel and Conference Center, Champaign, for some education sector employees. Those employees to be vaccinated there will get links to register for times.
Older adults 65 and up who missed being vaccinated at previous vaccination clinics can call the public health district at 239-7877 to be placed on a waiting list for vaccinations as vaccine becomes available.