CHAMPAIGN -- The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is urging Champaign County adults 65 and older who still haven’t been vaccinated for COVID-19 to call for available appointments.
Seniors can call 217-531-4538 ,and the public health district will get them in today for a vaccination appointment at its offices at 201 W. Kenyon Road, C, district Administrator Julie Pryde said Wednesday.
The vaccine is free. There will be no wait in line, and if necessary, the vaccination can be administered at your vehicle, she said.