DANVILLE -- NAACP-Danville Branch 3009’s pandemic health navigators will offer a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday at Mark Denman Elementary School, 930 Colfax St., Danville.
Shots will be available from 4-7 p.m., and will be administered in cooperation with the Illinois Public Health Association and the Vermilion County Health Dept.
Appointments can be scheduled online at vchd.org.
NAACP Branch 3009 President Edward Butler said Halloween candy for kids and other treats and prizes will be given away to encourage more people to come and get vaccinated.