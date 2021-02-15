CHAMPAIGN — COVID-19 vaccinations in Champaign County are still taking place as planned, despite the heavy snowfall.
But the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District said those who can’t make a scheduled vaccine appointment due to the weather can reschedule.
Here are instructions provided by the public health district for those who need to reschedule:
— If your vaccination is set for the Rantoul Youth Center, send an email through the sign-up link at signupgenius.com/go/rantoulfeb16 or vaccinations@myrantoul.com. Or call 217-892-6844.
— If your appointment is at the former Dress Barn store in Champaign, call the hotline at 902-6100 and new appointments will be made as schedules allow.
— If your appointment is at Champaign-Urbana Public Health District headquarters, call 217-531-4538. Or if you registered online, you can go to signupgenius.com/go/60B054CA8A82CA5F94-phase3 or email for assistance at coronavirus@c-uphd.org.
— The Vermilion County County Health Department also announced Monday that, even if the weather remains bad, there aren't any plans to cancel a vaccination clinic Thursday at Danville's Fischer Theatre.