DANVILLE -- Same-day and limited walk-in appointments for COVID-19 vaccine are still available at the Village Mall, Danville, to those who live or work in Vermilion County and are currently eligible.
The vaccine clinic is being operated by Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center in cooperation with state and county public health departments.
Walk-in appointments are available at the mall this week from Tuesday through Sunday from 8-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m.
Those walking in may be assigned a later time in the day and asked to return five minutes before their appointment times.
Scheduling can also be done online at MyCarle.com or by calling 217-902-6100.