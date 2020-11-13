DANVILLE — The Vermilion County Health Department reported 10 recent COVID-19 deaths Friday, along with 90 new cases.
Some of the 90 new cases were from previous days, according to Health Department Administrator Doug Toole.
All 10 recent fatalities were men — including one in his 40s, one in his 60s, six in their 70s and two in their 80s — and some of the deaths date back to Oct. 31, he said.
The newest deaths boosted the number of COVID deaths in the county to 27, with eight of the newest 10 being from congregate living facilities, Toole said.
Of the county’s total 2,153 positive cases, 279 were active as of Friday, with 23 Vermilion County residents hospitalized with COVID.
The newest 90 cases included two residents in their 90s, eight in their 80s, nine in their 70s, 13 in their 60s, 13 in their 50s, 14 in their 40s, nine in their 30s, 10 in their 20s, six teens and six grade school-aged children, according to the health department.