Veterans Day: A look at ceremonies in our area

Tuscola ceremony
The scene at Wednesday’s Veterans Day ceremony outside the Douglas County Courthouse in Tuscola.

COVID-19 gave Veterans Day a different look Wednesday.

Tuscola anthem
Jenni Boyd, chaplain for American Legion Post 27 in Tuscola, sings the national anthem at Wednesday's ceremony.

In Tuscola, the scene shifted from the high school gym to outside the Douglas County Courthouse, where a socially distant gathering listened to speeches, the national anthem and the playing of "Taps" by two students from the community.

Tuscola taps
High school senior Justine Kauffman performs ‘Taps’ at Wednesday’s ceremony in Tuscola.
Tuscola parade

After a Veterans Day ceremony outside the Douglas County Courthouse, veterans march along Main Street in Tuscola en route to Ervin Park on Wednesday. There, they participated in the dedication of a new sign.

Veterans then paraded along Main Street to Ervin Park, where a new Tuscola Serves Military Honor sign was dedicated (below).

Tuscola sign
A new Tuscola Serves Military Honor sign was dedicated Wednesday.

Many schools conducted virtual ceremonies to avoid crowds gathering: PBL, Parkland College, GCMS among many others.

A MORNING TRIBUTE
At Monticello Middle School on Wednesday morning, eighth-graders Adelle Stanko and Sylvia Miller played ‘Taps’ to get the day started on Veterans Day. To see more of our photographers’ work, follow us on Instagram @news_gazette.

At Monticello Middle School, students played "Taps" this morning as teachers opened classroom doors so everyone could hear.

vet eastlawn
The 21-gun salute at the Urbana American Legion Post 71’s Veterans Day prayer service in Urbana on Wednesday.

In Urbana, veterans gathered this morning for a ceremony at East Lawn Cemetery.

vet drive thru
Vietnam Navy Chaplain Phillip Glick waves to applause during the drive-thru Veterans Day event at Hessel Park in Champaign on Wednesday. Members of the Champaign and Champaign West Rotary clubs, along with the University of Illinois Tri-Service ROTC, greeted veterans as they drove through the circle drive and gave them drinks, slices of pizza and a cookie.

In Champaign, a drive-thru salute to veterans played out at Hessel Park.

vet drive thru
Members of University of Illinois Tri-Service ROTC display the colors during the drive-thru Veterans Day event at Hessel Park in Champaign on Wednesday.

Lines formed at Applebee’s and Red Robin in Champaign. At Red Robin, veterans could receive a free tavern burger. At certain Applebee’s, they could choose a free meal from a limited menu.

applebees
The line at Applebee's in Champaign on Wednesday.