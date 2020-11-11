Veterans Day: A look at ceremonies in our area
- JIM ROSSOW jrossow@news-gazette.com
-
-
- 1 min to read
COVID-19 gave Veterans Day a different look Wednesday.
In Tuscola, the scene shifted from the high school gym to outside the Douglas County Courthouse, where a socially distant gathering listened to speeches, the national anthem and the playing of "Taps" by two students from the community.
Veterans then paraded along Main Street to Ervin Park, where a new Tuscola Serves Military Honor sign was dedicated (below).
Many schools conducted virtual ceremonies to avoid crowds gathering: PBL, Parkland College, GCMS among many others.
At Monticello Middle School, students played "Taps" this morning as teachers opened classroom doors so everyone could hear.
In Urbana, veterans gathered this morning for a ceremony at East Lawn Cemetery.
In Champaign, a drive-thru salute to veterans played out at Hessel Park.
Lines formed at Applebee’s and Red Robin in Champaign. At Red Robin, veterans could receive a free tavern burger. At certain Applebee’s, they could choose a free meal from a limited menu.
Jim Rossow
Vice President of News
Jim Rossow is vice president of news at The News-Gazette. His email is jrossow@news-gazette.com.
