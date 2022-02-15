Villa Grove becomes 34th area district to make masks recommended, not required
Masks are no longer a must in Villa Grove, which today became the 34th area school district to relax restrictions in the wake of a judge voiding state-issued pandemic mandates.
At a special meeting Monday night, "our board voted to go from masks required to masks recommended," Villa Grove Superintendent Carol Munson told The News-Gazette Tuesday. "Staff are also not required to be vaccinated or be subject to weekly testing."
Villa Grove's board vote came on the same day that a similar policy took effect in both Rantoul districts. That leaves just seven area public school districts where masks remain mandatory: Armstrong-Ellis, Armstrong Township, Champaign, Danville, Ludlow, Thomasboro and Urbana.
The language districts have used to describe the change in policy has varied — "suspended enforcement of a mask mandate," "highly recommended," "recommended but not required" — but the immediate effect is the same.
Districts began taking action early last week after a Sangamon County circuit judge's ruling that temporarily voided state-mandated rules for schools on masking and quarantining, among others. The order is being appealed, with a ruling expected soon.
Here's an overview of where area districts stand as of now:
ARCOLA
Arcola's school board voted to make masks optional at its meeting last week.
"Our ultimate goal is still to create a safe learning environment where all students can be successful," Superintendent Tom Mulligan said. "I want to be very clear that we are still planning to implement many of the mitigation strategies that have been in place since the beginning of the school year with a few exceptions."
Here's what's new and what's not, from Mulligan's letter to families:
1. "One big change is obviously related to masking. Masking is now recommended but not required for individuals. Although, masking is still required on school buses due to federal law."
2. "The second big change is that the district will no longer be excluding close contacts from school. If a close contact is identified at school, the families and staff members will be notified but those individuals will not be excluded from school unless they are symptomatic.
3. "All other mitigation strategies remain in place. The first 12 mitigation strategies (listed on the button of page 2) are still in place. In other words ...
If students have covid symptoms, they will still need a negative test or alternative diagnosis to remain in school.
- If there is a confirmed positive, the individual will be excluded for 5 days from school.
- We still recommend 3 to 6 feet of social distance as much as possible.
- We will still keep students 3 feet apart at lunchtime.
ARMSTRONG-ELLIS, ARMSTRONG HIGH
"We are waiting on the ruling by the court before we announce anything," Superintendent Bill Mulvaney told The News-Gazette late last week.
ARTHUR LOVINGTON ATWOOD HAMMOND
Masks are recommended but not required, Superintendent Shannon Cheek told The News-Gazette, adding: "If you read the opinion of the judge in the case, it's very confusing and not surprising that many different interpretations of that opinion are being formed."
February 10, 2022
BEMENT
Last week, Bement became the fourth of four Piatt County districts where masks are no longer a must but are recommended.
"We are hopeful that everyone can respect others' opinions on this and not shame, bully or ridicule those who choose to mask or not to mask," Interim Superintendent Sheila Greenwood said. "We are also hopeful that the needs of certain individuals will be respected — for example, if a student or staff member has someone living in the home that is elderly, sick, undergoing treatments, etc. (and) may need that extra layer of protection."
BISMARCK-HENNING
"We are now mask-optional, pending the lawsuit appeal," Superintendent Scott Watson told The News-Gazette last Friday.
BLUE RIDGE
"Although we are not named in the suit, we have decided to pause our mitigations while we await the circuit court decision," Superintendent Hillary Stanifer told The News-Gazette last week.
CATHOLIC DIOCESE OF PEORIA
Masks have been optional for students and staff at St. Thomas More since Tuesday of last week, following the Catholic Diocese of Peoria's instruction to schools that it was their call to make.
In a letter to schools, diocese Superintendent Sharon Weiss wrote: "We have successfully navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic because of the commitment, generosity and adaptability of our principals, teachers, pastors and the Office of Catholic Schools. We must remember that the unprecedented reality of living through a global pandemic presents many difficulties which we need to face together.
"To that end, it remains our fervent hope that all people continue to voluntarily receive the vaccines and boosters; make every effort to mitigate the spread of the virus by utilizing masks, observing social distancing, continuing to disinfect rooms, and following good health practices. We continue to pray for an end to this health crisis: for those who are caring for the sick; for those who are working in difficult situations; and for a true spirit of fraternity among all people."
CERRO GORDO
"We have determined that the least disruptive approach at this time is to temporarily suspend enforcement of the mask mandate and exclusion for asymptomatic close contacts for all District students," Superintendent Brett Robinson announced last week.
The new rule took effect Wednesday.
"Importantly," Robinson added, "this decision is temporary and subject to change. If a stay of the TRO is granted or the ruling is reversed on appeal, we will immediately resume enforcement of the COVID-19 requirements for all students.
"While we will not mandate mask compliance by District students during this temporary suspension, we strongly encourage individuals to continue to wear masks. This will help ensure continuity of in-person instruction. In that regard, we will continue to make masks available for any students who voluntarily wear masks."
CHAMPAIGN
No changes, Superintendent Shelia Boozer wrote in a letter to families last week: "Because Unit 4 was not one of the school districts named in the lawsuit, this order has no impact on our District's COVID-19 mitigation measures. We are aware that an appeal will be swiftly filed.
"An Appellate Court decision will likely come quickly (within 1-2 weeks) and will very likely provide a ruling that will have a broader and more definitive impact for public school districts in Illinois."
CHRISMAN
"Chrisman, as well as the rest of Edgar County, will be mask optional," Interim Superintendent Jim Acklin told The News-Gazette last week.
CISSNA PARK
School board members voted last Wednesday night to "pause the mask required protocol and go with a mask recommended but not required protocol instead," Superintendent Dan Hylbert told The News-Gazette.
CLINTON
"Masking of students and staff at Clinton is optional," Superintendent Curt Nettles told The News-Gazette last Friday by email.
DANVILLE
No changes, Superintendent Alicia Geddis said: "We will continue to enforce the mask mandate and COVID-19 mitigation protocols currently in place."
DeLAND-WELDON
"While we are continuing to monitor the status of the case, in light of the court’s TRO, we have determined that the least disruptive approach is to temporarily suspend enforcement of the mask mandate and exclusion for asymptomatic close contacts for all District students," Superintendent Amanda Geary said via email last week, adding: "Please note that masking on school buses is still required by the CDC order and students must continue to wear masks while on district transportation.
"Importantly," she added, "this decision is temporary and subject to change. If a stay of the TRO is granted or the ruling is reversed on appeal, we will immediately resume enforcement of the COVID-19 requirements for all students."
FISHER
"This continues to be a very challenging time," Superintendent Barb Thompson told The News-Gazette last week. Her district "is not named in the current lawsuit, but is named in an identical lawsuit in the same court. We are highly recommending masks at this point, but we are very aware that the court's process will likely have many twists and turns."
GEORGETOWN-RIDGE FARM
Last Wednesday was the first day of the district's "strongly recommended but not required" mask-optional policy, which Superintendent Jean Neal laid out in a letter to families:
"I would like to thank you for responding to the GRF Masking Survey. At this time, 84.5% of our parents and 71.5% of our faculty and staff are in favor of moving to a mask strongly recommended status. No student and staff will be excluded for not masking. At this time, the Georgetown-Ridge Farm School District will pause the enforcement of the mask mandate effective immediately. During this pause, we will adjust our plan to strongly recommend, not require, masking.
"I encourage each family to determine what immediate steps they feel are most appropriate for their children and family circumstances. Please have a conversation with your children about your expectations of masking practices and that no pressure should be applied by a student towards any other student to wear a mask or not wear a mask. I also encourage everyone to be tolerant and empathetic to others' choices.
"Due to federal law, masks are still required on all school district transportation.
"Close contacts will not be excluded, but we will provide courtesy calls to let you know if your student was potentially exposed to COVID-19 at school.
"Please understand that the recent TRO is indeed temporary. Our pause of Executive Order COVID-19 mask mandate may also be temporary as we await action from the appellate court in the next two weeks.
"Thank you for your continued understanding and we appreciate your patience. We will continue to keep you informed as we monitor the progress of this legal matter."
GIBSON CITY-MELVIN-SIBLEY
Masks became optional districtwide last week, Superintendent Jeremy Darnell told The News-Gazette, adding: "The management and facilitation of this school year has been constantly in flux due to the ever-changing challenges on the health, legal, political and practical front. Each district has to weigh the impacts of each of those variables and make adjustments. It is so hard. The best advice I can give is to recognize and empathize with the fact we are not all the same, but we are in this together for kids."
GCMS was among the first districts to announce a change in policy, with Darnell writing in a letter to families: "Effective immediately we will change to a mask optional policy for students and staff, cease close contact exclusions, and cease mandatory vaccination or testing for staff. Note: Federal Law requires masks on buses that will not change.
"GCMS has taken a position throughout the pandemic to emphasize support of our human resources, specifically our staff, families, and most importantly our students," Darnell's letter went on to say. "Every decision has been driven by keeping our kids in school, following the law, and minimizing risk. We recognize and appreciate that the manner in which this has occurred has not been universally supported, or effective, but our intentions were always pure.
"Please be aware that the evolution of this circumstance is not complete, the Court's decision has already been challenged and we will be responsive to further evolutions as deemed appropriate.
"I encourage each family to determine what immediate steps they feel are most appropriate for their children and family circumstances. I also encourage everyone to be tolerant and empathetic to others' choices. We are not all the same, but we are in this together.
"Despite the challenges of the last two years I have stood firm on the premise that we are all, even when we disagree, advocating for our kids and that continues."
GIFFORD
"Gifford was part of the lawsuit. We will follow the court order and be mask optional until further notice," Superintendent Jay Smith told The News-Gazette last week.
HERITAGE
Superintendent Tom Davis announced the change last Wednesday, writing: "Heritage CUSD #8 was not named as a defendant in the (Sangamon court) case, and the majority of schools in the area were also not named. However, some area schools in the past few days have temporarily changed their mask requirements to 'recommended but optional' within the school building.
"After careful consideration and school board review, considering stakeholder feedback both for and against the mask mandate including messages and calls from parents, soliciting Heritage teachers and staff opinions, and consulting our district nurse who monitors local and school case numbers daily, Heritage Schools will pause the enforcement of the mask mandate beginning Thursday, February 10 for all Heritage K-12 students and Spectrum Pre-K students from Heritage who attend class at St. Joseph District 169."
HOOPESTON AREA
"Unmasked students will be offered a mask upon entry" but "we will not exclude students who are unmasked during this time," Superintendent Robert Richardson wrote last week in a letter to families.
IROQUOIS COUNTY
"While we encourage all school staff and students to continue with mitigation efforts already in place, we will not exclude individuals for not wearing a mask, nor will we exclude non-symptomatic close contacts," Superintendent David Andriano wrote in a letter to families last week.
LUDLOW
No changes, Superintendent Jeff Graham told The News-Gazette late last week.
MAHOMET-SEYMOUR
Masks are now recommended but optional district-wide, "with the knowledge that there is likely an appeal of this decision coming in the next two weeks," Superintendent Lindsey Hall told The News-Gazette last week. "My board will cross that bridge when that happens."
Hall broke the news to district families in a weekend letter, writing: "Our school district was named in this lawsuit. In light of this order, the District is able to shift to masks being recommended, but not required, which is what the Board of Education originally voted to do back in July of 2021.
"The order issued by the Judge is being appealed to the appellate court," Hall's letter went on to say, "and we will be required to reassess the mask optional policy if the ruling is stayed or reversed. We will be in communication if changes are required."
MILFORD
Milford implemented "a pause in enforcing mandates" that took effect last Monday, Superintendent Michele Lindenmeyer told The News-Gazette.
MONTICELLO
The district announced its change in policy in a letter to families last Wednesday. It read:
"Monticello Schools will pause COVID mitigations starting tomorrow until further notice. Masking will be recommended but not required in school, only COVID positive students/employees will be required to be excluded from school (close contacts will be informed) and unvaxed faculty and staff members are not required to test weekly. Masks are still required to be worn on school buses. We will continue to have masks available for employees/students. As always we expect all students, faculty and staff to be respectful of others' decisions on masking at school.
"The Temporary Restraining Order issued by a Sangamon County judge last week is a victory for local control — an opportunity for decisions to be made at home by local school boards and administration. It is apparent that the legal proceedings and appeals stemming from the ruling may take longer than we had originally thought. As stated earlier this week our reasoning behind staying status quo locally was to avoid confusion that may be created as different statewide parties try to make decisions for local school districts. This possibility still exists, but we believe a final ruling on the case will take several weeks.
"Please note that our original decision back in July was to have masking recommended but not required — our local decision was trumped by the statewide mask mandate imposed by Gov. Pritzker in early August. We teach our students to follow the rules and thus we as a school district follow the legal mandates as they come to us. We are making this change with the hope that our community can end the divisiveness and come together to support each other regardless of political bias or whether one chooses to wear a mask or not. While we still believe that the status quo decision was the right one we have seen almost all school districts in the area who made the same decision reverse course in the last couple of days.
"We are incredibly proud of our Sage students and appreciate the respect that they have shown to others while continuing to do whatever it takes to be in school with their friends and classmates. You, as parents, should be proud of your children as you have raised them to respect one another and respect authority even when they may disagree with decisions that are made. Our students have been through so much during the last two years and I am certain that they will come out better for having made it through these crazy COVID times. Our faculty and staff have been walking right with our students and should be commended for their flexibility and never-ending drive to do what is best for them.
"While we have seen our COVID cases drop in the last two weeks, the virus is still here. We will likely have some students/employees with underlying medical conditions that may require some special considerations at school and I am certain that our students, faculty and staff will do what is needed to ensure their safety and comfort while at school. If you have a specific concern about your student please contact your Building Principal directly to discuss how we can assist them.
"Thank you for your continued patience and support of our school district. Together, we are confident that we can continue to provide a safe environment for all students and employees in our schools."
OAKLAND
Masks are still recommended but not required in the district, Superintendent Lance Landeck told The News-Gazette last week.
OAKWOOD
In a letter to families last week announcing a "pause in the enforcement of the mask mandate," Superintendent Larry Maynard wrote: "We will return to our original plan to strongly recommend, not require, masking. I encourage each family to determine what immediate steps they feel are most appropriate for their children and family circumstances. I also encourage everyone to be tolerant and empathetic to others' choices."
PAXTON-BUCKLEY-LODA
Masks have been recommended but not required since last Wednesday.
PRAIRIEVIEW-OGDEN
"PVO has moved to mask optional," Superintendent Jeff Isenhower told The News-Gazette last week. "It was not a decision that was taken lightly."
RANTOUL CITY SCHOOLS, RANTOUL HIGH
The district's recommended-but-not-required mask policy, which took effect Monday of this week, mirror one another — and for good reason.
"With the majority of our feeder districts now deciding to go mask optional and wanting to provide consistent expectations for our families who have children in both districts, we have determined to temporarily suspend enforcement of the mask mandate and exclusion for asymptomatic close contacts for all district students," Rantoul High officials announced last Thursday.
ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN HIGH
Superintendent Brian Brooks announced the high school will go mask optional in a letter to families last Tuesday. It read:
"Thank you to those who honored our request to give us a few days to sort through not only the Circuit Court’s decision in this case, but more importantly be able to get answers on the level of risk that may be taken on by the School District both if we were to stay with a mask mandate, and also if we were to move to a mask optional situation.
"I also want to thank our entire student body, who honored our request to give us some time to sort through all of this. You were once again faced with a challenge, and could have easily handled this situation completely different, but instead you handled it like very mature young men and women. I could not be more proud of our entire student body, not only the past 48 hours, but really since March 13, 2020. I know I speak for our entire staff and board of education when I say that as well. I have always believed that a person’s true character comes out during tough times, and our student body seems to exceed expectations almost every time.
"Last, I want to sincerely thank a group of seven seniors whom I promised I would not provide their names, but they will know who they are. I asked seven seniors to sit down with me today as I wanted student input before a final decision was made. This is their school. In my position, I value student input greater than anyone else’s, because it is their school. I asked them to be 100% honest on some very tough topics, and told them that I could not promise them anything as I still had a little more information to gather before I could make a final recommendation to our Board. We talked about the pros and cons of both staying with the mask mandate and going to a mask optional situation. In the end, the most important thing to every student in that room was to stay in school and be able to do all of the extra-curricular activities that they love to do. With or without a mask on. They just want to spend their last three months at SJO with their friends here at school. All seven of you were absolutely incredible today. As I told our Board of Education, it was by far the best 1.5 hours I’ve spent since Friday night at 5:00.
"All of that being said, effective immediately, St. Joseph-Ogden High School will move to mask optional for students and staff. We hope that this will continue through the rest of this school year, but please understand that this Pandemic is not over yet, and we have learned many times since March 13, 2020 that decisions can be made at the state level very quickly and taken out of our local control. That could include another mask mandate depending on the final outcome of this court case.
"Due to a current federal mandate, masks will still be required on school buses for the time being. In addition, the following items below remain in effect:
- 1. We will maintain 3 to 6 feet of social distancing in classrooms.
- 2. If your student is sick and/or showing symptoms, please keep them home. Students who show symptoms within the school may also be sent home.
- 3. Any student who does test positive and has stayed home, may return to school after day 5 (if fever free and symptoms have lessened), but must mask and socially distance to 6-feet when unmasked (to eat or drink) for 5 more days.
- 4. If COVID numbers were to rise dramatically again within the school and/or within the communities, we may have to re-institute the mask mandate.
- 5. We will not tolerate any harassment of students or staff who make the choice to wear a mask, nor will we tolerate harassment of students or staff who choose not to wear a mask.
- 6. Again, to be clear, we do not want to go back and forth in regards to the mask mandate but that decision could at some point being taken out of our hands. We would ask for everyone’s understanding of that.
"We would appreciate 100% continued support of ALL of our students during these challenging times. We want them to have a great ending to the remainder of their school year. They are by far the most important piece to this School District."
ST. JOSEPH GRADE SCHOOL
Superintendent Todd Pence informed families of the new mask-optional policy in a letter last Tuesday. It read:
"First, we would like to thank the vast majority of our families who have been patient with us while we waited for updated legal guidance on how to move forward after the recent court case rulings in Sangamon County. We truly appreciate your support throughout what has been a very difficult two years for everyone. We always have the best interest at heart for all of our families and staff, and we needed and appreciated your trust and a little more time to help us navigate this latest turn of events.
"Every decision made has been to keep our kids in school, to follow the law, and to minimize risk. After reviewing all the additional information that has become available and after consulting more with our attorneys, we do not expect the quick resolution through the courts that we had hoped for. Because of this, we will be making masks optional beginning tomorrow, February 9th.
"Our priority is always to keep children and staff safe and in school as much as possible. We will continue to move forward with the mitigations we have practiced all year, some of which includes:
"Exclusion protocols for students and staff who are sick and/or experiencing symptoms remain unchanged.
"Federal law requires masks on school buses, so all students must continue to wear masks while on district transportation.
"While we will not mandate mask compliance, we will continue to provide masks for any students who wish to voluntarily wear them. We will not tolerate negative comments between individuals about their preferences. Please have conversations with your children about being respectful of other peoples’ choices regarding their decisions on whether or not to wear a mask. We are all not the same, but we are all in this together.
"Again, we thank those of you who have continued to support the difficult decisions we have had to make. We want the best for our school and our community and look forward to finishing the year strong."
SALT FORK
"Salt Fork is mask optional, effective immediately," Superintendent Phil Cox told The News-Gazette last Sunday.
SHILOH
Masks became optional last week, Superintendent Allen Hall told The News-Gazette.
SULLIVAN
The district adopted a recommended but not required policy last week, Superintendent Ted Walk told The News-Gazette.
THOMASBORO
"At this time, there are no changes," Superintendent Bonnie McArthur told The News-Gazette late last week. "The board is waiting for the appellate court ruling before they make a decision regarding mask mitigations.
"The board wants to ensure the decision is sustainable and will not have to be reserved due to an appellate court ruling. That decision should be out in the next seven days."
Several students told me today that this was their best day of school in 2 years. There was a noticeable buzz and excitement to be at school today. 140+ kids have never experienced "normal" high school.— Mr. Steve Fiscus (@MrFiscus_TCHS) February 8, 2022
So much is gained in non-verbal communication.
TUSCOLA
Masks are recommended but not required, Superintendent Gary Alexander told The News-Gazette last week, adding: "The recent TRO has brought many questions for school districts and parents. Tuscola CUSD 301 is looking at the TRO and working with our legal counsel to try and decipher the impact on our school district. At this time, we are waiting for the appellate court decision. Until then, we will continue to recommend masks be worn."
UNITY
Superintendent Andy Larson told The News-Gazette last week that the district would make masks optional while the district awaited word from the courts.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker asked for an expedited appeal of the Sangamon County judge's ruling but there has been no new news to report.
"I was really hoping by now that something would have happened," Larson said last week.
Of the policy change, Larson said: "There will be people that will reach out and be concerned and I'm sure there's a lot of people happy that we're attempting this. It really all goes back to how poorly handled this was — the timing couldn't have been any worse for school districts and really forced our hands."
URBANA
No changes, Superintendent Jennifer Ivory-Tatum told The News-Gazette last week, adding: "Until we have more information regarding the appellate court's next move, we are maintaining our current practices."
Ivory-Tatum shared a letter she sent to district families Sunday. It read:
"On Friday afternoon, an Illinois circuit court issued a temporary restraining order enjoining the State from enforcing the Governor's executive orders and IDPH and ISBE emergency regulations requiring masks for all students, teachers, staff, and visitors and requiring mandatory vaccinations or COVID-19 testing for school employees. The order also enjoined the named school defendants from enforcing IDPH and ISBE emergency regulations. Approximately 150 of Illinois' 840 school districts and about 700 parents are parties to the consolidated lawsuit.
"Urbana School District #116 was not a named defendant in this lawsuit. The order issued by the judge is being appealed to the appellate court, and a decision will be made within the next two weeks or sooner. The State has also requested the judge and will be asking the appellate court to stay the order. The appellate court could rule on the State's motion to stay the order in a matter of a few days. As an unnamed defendant, during this time period, USD116 will continue to enforce our Board policy requiring masks (approved August 2020) and the COVID-19 mitigation measures bargained with our union in our most recent Memorandum of Agreement.
"In summary, to limit the health and safety risk to our school community and minimize any disruptions to our learning environment, USD116 will continue to enforce masks, our current procedures for excluding close contacts, and requirements for staff testing.
"Thank you for your ongoing support of our students and staff. While it has been a challenging year, we will continue to push forward to remain Safer Together. As this case is clarified through the courts, we will communicate and share updates as needed."
VILLA GROVE
The new mask-optional policy was adopted at Monday's school board meeting.
WESTVILLE
At a special meeting late last week, board members replaced "required" with "recommended," Superintendent Seth Miller said.
"With the approval of the school board, these changes will immediately go into effect," Miller wrote in an update. "Health officials have recommended wearing masks in schools and the decision to follow that recommendation will rest with each individual in our school community.
"The challenges of navigating the pandemic have required numerous changes and tomorrow will mark another. Some students and staff will come to school wearing masks and some will not.
"We ask families to please take advantage of this teachable moment and to have a conversation with your family regarding the importance of respecting personal choice for every stakeholder in our schools. I would urge us all to use this opportunity to teach our kids about courage, kindness, compassion and empathy as we move forward."