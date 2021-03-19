CHAMPAIGN -- A walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 pm. Saturday at Church of the Living God, 312 E. Bradley Ave., C.
There will be 300 walk-in appointments for anyone currently eligible who lives or works in Champaign County.
Appointments will be on a first-come, first served basis, and are expected to go fast. Appointment times will be assigned so people can leave and return five minutes before their vaccination time, according to Carle Health.
The clinic is being made available by Carle Community Health Initiatives and the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Those planning to come for vaccinations are asked not to come early and line up. Clinic staff won't be on site until 8 a.m.