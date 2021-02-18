CHAMPAIGN -- A walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be offered at Church of the Living God, 312 E. Bradley Ave., C.
Hosted by Carle Community Health Initiatives in partnership with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District , it will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (or until all available doses are gone) Saturday.
It will be open to anyone who lives or works in Champaign County and is currently eligible for the vaccine.
That includes county residents ages 40-64 with underlying health conditions and those 65 or older, along with anyone living or working in Champaign County in health care, those who care for a disabled family member, staffs at licensed day care centers and K-12 schools and other essential workers in vaccine eligibility phase 1B.
Partnerships and targeted community outreach efforts are key to making sure vaccine reaches as many people who want to receive it as quickly as possible, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said.