CHAMPAIGN — While some restaurants have continued serving indoors in defiance of a state order, other complying establishments are making do with carryout sales and outdoor dining with the help of some unseasonably warm weather.
How well serving outdoors will continue to go, says Ron Haddix, owner of Champaign’s Fiesta Cafe, “we’ll find out on Wednesday, I guess, when the temperature drops.”
No indoor service and a required 11 p.m. closing time are among the coronavirus mitigation restrictions in a state order that took effect Nov. 2 for the entire region that includes Champaign and 20 surrounding counties.
Haddix said he doesn’t agree with the restrictions, but he’s complying anyway.
Several customers dining outdoors still go in to use the restrooms, and some come in and sit down, thinking indoor service is still available, Haddix said, “and we have to shoo them out.”
“I personally don’t support it,” he said of the restrictions. “But we do have outdoor space.”
There are other establishments that don’t, Haddix said, and for those continuing to serve indoors, “that’s between them and the governor and the health department. There’s a lot of differences with what people have available.”
Jose Perez, one of the managers of Urbana’s Hickory River Smokehouse, said that restaurant is also complying with the restriction and making the best of what business is available without indoor service.
“At this point, we’re just trying to follow all the government orders,” he said. “I know it’s not the best, but at the same time, it’s a little safer for employees.”
Employed with Hickory River for 20 years, Perez said he knows a lot of businesses are getting hurt.
“But at this point, it’s not about making money or trying to make a living,” he said. “It’s about trying to make everybody safe.”
The way Perez sees it, “if you’re a restaurant owner, you’d better appreciate your employees. And look for safety of the customer.”
Soon after the restrictions on indoor service were announced, owners at Buford’s Pub in Sadorus, Lil Buford’s in Tolono and Apple Dumpling in Urbana said they’d continue serving indoors.
Two restaurants that were observed last week with people seated indoors were Merry Ann’s Diner and El Toro at the Fields, both in Champaign.
An owner or manager at Merry Ann’s couldn’t be reached Monday.
Jen Landheer, El Toro manager and wife of owner Victor Fuentes, said the three El Toro locations in Champaign are serving only outdoors and for carryout.
“I wasn’t there over the weekend. If some people wanted to sit inside, they may have let them,” she said. “We’re just trying to follow the mandate as best we can.”
The El Toro at the Fields location has the most patio space of the three locations in Champaign, Landheer said, but the restriction is still having an impact, and some staff cuts have had to be made.
“Regardless of the size of the patio, it’s still affecting us quite a bit, and, unfortunately, we’re just trying to hang in there,” she said.
They are currently looking into a heated tent area for El Toro at the Fields, Landheer said.
The challenge with a heated tent, she said, “is how is that different from indoor dining?”
As of Monday, city officials in Champaign and Urbana said they hadn’t received any complaints about restaurants or bars continuing to serve indoors. Nor has Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman, he said.
But the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is following up on several complaints, according to Administrator Julie Pryde.
Information on the status of those complaints wasn’t available from the public health district, but as of Monday, county State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said her office hadn’t received any requests from the health district for court enforcement.
Champaign police spokesman Tom Yelich said the department continues to urge voluntary compliance.
With daily additions of new positive COVID-19 cases continuing in the five-figure range statewide, Illinois was on the verge Monday of reaching a half-million cases.
In Champaign County, cases also continued to climb, with the seven-day average test positivity rate in county at 7.8 percent and for the East Central Illinois Region 6 at 11.3 percent, with both figures excluding University of Illinois saliva tests.
Pryde said anyone wishing to make a complaint against a restaurant or bar in Champaign County that is continuing to serve indoors can call 217-239-7877 or send an email to coronavirus@c-uphd.org.