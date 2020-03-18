For 24/7 coverage, follow us on Twitter, Snapchat, Instagam and Facebook.
Champaign County Health District: COVID-19 information
BACK ON THE AIR
— Internet outage impacting downtown Champaign temporarily knocked WDWS and WHMS programming off the air this morning. Regular programming has resumed on both stations.
Recapping Tuesday’s comings and goings:
— A warning, issued Tuesday by state Attorney General Kwame Raoul: “I will use all the powers and tools available to my office to address price gouging in Illinois. The governor has set forth authority for my office to take action, if necessary, for any unreasonable increase in price of medical supplies, protective equipment, medication and other goods and services connected to COVID-19.”
— No face-to-face classes, no sports and now, no May commencement ceremony on University of Illinois campuses. Administrators broke the news Tuesday, calling off scheduled ceremonies in Urbana, Chicago and Springfield.
Instead, “diplomas will be mailed, and we are exploring possible alternatives such as rescheduling and/or hosting virtual events to honor the Class of 2020,” they wrote in a massmail, citing new CDC guidelines that made the turnaround too tight to plan for.
“We are proud of your sacrifice and your success, Class of 2020,” administrators wrote, “and we promise we will find ways to honor your achievements.”
— Rest assured, teachers and employees on district payrolls will be compensated during the two-week shutdown as if schools were functioning normally, Gov. J.B. Pritzker vowed.
— Added to the lengthy list of closings and cancellations Tuesday: Allerton Park and Retreat Center (until further notice), Sunday receptions in Rantoul honoring the Tuskegee Airmen and Saturday’s Market in the Square in Urbana.
— The dwindling number of public entertainment options took another hit Tuesday, when the AMC and Goodrich movie theater chains both announced they’re shutting down.
AMC, which operates both the 13-screen multiplex in Champaign and the six-screener in Danville, will close for “at least 6-12 weeks.”
Goodrich, whose 31 facilities include Savoy 16, said its theaters “will remain closed until state and local government health departments deem appropriate” to reopen.
— A local COVID-19 relief fund is being established by the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois and United Way of Champaign County. Each has seeded the fund with $50,000, creating up to $100,000 to respond to area needs.
The fund won’t be set up to give money to individuals, but established community-based organizations that help local people will be eligible.
Both organizations said there won’t be a formal application process, to avoid placing a further burden on the agencies. Donations to the fund can be made at either uwayhelps.org/COVID19 or cfeci.org.
— In response to the statewide ban on dining in at restaurants, the city of Champaign unveiled new curbside pickup zones for downtown restaurants. “Patrons can remain in their cars while your food is brought to you,” @champaigncity announced Tuesday on Twitter.
— On Day 2 of the new normal at the Champaign County Courthouse, arraignments proceeded; three men entered guilty pleas; one man was sentenced; and two probable cause hearings went forward — all in the same courtroom, with one judge presiding.
— Masses have been suspended throughout the Catholic Diocese of Peoria but that doesn’t mean churches are all locking their doors. Champaign’s Holy Cross will open daily from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. for those who “want to stop in and say hello to Jesus,” Pastor Joseph Donton said Tuesday.
“At the moment, we are not prohibited from hearing confessions,” which are happening twice daily at the church (7-8 a.m., noon-1 p.m.) — “behind the screen only, to respect personal boundaries,” Donton said.
— For the time being, ambulances responding to “non-life-threatening, low-priority, ambulance-only calls” in Champaign will no longer need to be staffed with one or more people who fall into the EMT-Paramedic category. Per an emergency order issued Tuesday by Mayor Deb Feinen, two EMT-Basic level workers will suffice in such cases — for instance, when individuals only need transport to a medical facility for an illness or minor injury.
— The first official meeting to be held remotely in the coronavirus era is scheduled for Thursday night, when the Champaign County Board convenes via video.
— A day after the UI did likewise, Parkland College suspended face-to-face instruction for the semester. President Tom Ramage said the college “will instead utilize online and alternative delivery methods” starting March 30, when classes resume after an extended spring break.
— C-U at Home will begin expanded hours at its drop-in center in Champaign, starting today — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with weekend days promoting showering and laundry, said Executive Director Rob Dalhaus III.