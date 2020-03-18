For 24/7 coverage, follow us on Twitter, Snapchat, Instagam and Facebook.
Champaign County Health District: COVID-19 information
State map: COVID-19 cases by county
***
Philo’s Franks Center is closed to public events but has not been shut down altogether.
“We have a day care that rents half of the center and we are working with them to make sure that we keep everything clean,” Mayor Larry Franks said this afternoon. “They are trying to stay open because they have a lot of medical employees’ children there.”
The latest on three other Champaign County villages:
— FISHER: Restrooms are off-limits but Fisher’s village parks will otherwise remain open, officials say. However, no walk-in traffic will be allowed at village offices.
“Village employees will continue to report to work and will be available to assist residents with questions or requests for assistance via telephone, email or mail,” Village Administrator Jeremy Reale said.
— MAHOMET: While the downtown administrative office remains open, Mahomet officials are encouraging residents needing to conduct village business to do so without stopping by.
“We are encouraging individuals who have to pay water/sewer bills to utilize the mail, online payments options, or use the drop box next to our front door or the box in the driveway adjacent to the Village Administration Building.”
— RANTOUL: Village offices have been off-limits to the general public since Monday. Further measures such as closing Forum Fitness Center and the Youth Center until further notice have also been taken.
“It is important that you know all village services will continue. Public safety, public works and all staff will continue to provide residents with provide social services as expected,” Mayor Chuck Smith said.
****
CHURCH STEPS UP
Champaign’s Bethel AME Church will give away 75 bag lunches and 75 dinner trays next Wednesday for those in need, Pastor Terrance Thomas said. Lunch will be from noon to 1:30 p.m., dinner from 5-6:30.
“The community can come to the entrance off 4th Street and a member of Bethel will greet them at the door and pass them their food. Limit of two per person,” the pastor said.
****
COURTHOUSE CHANGES
Presiding Judge Tom O’Shaughnessy said the Vermilion County Courthouse in Danville implemented a series of restrictions beginning today and continuing through April 17:
— Anyone who has traveled to countries with travel restrictions within the last 21 days or been exposed to or diagnosed with COVID-19 may not enter the courthouse and should call the court administrator for instructions at 217-554-7830.
— Until further notice, hearings in most cases are continued by the judges presiding over them and parties don’t have to appear or file a motion to continue; new court dates will be sent to the last known address of each party.
— Matters the presiding judge determines to be emergencies will be heard in person or by phone conference. Attorneys and self-represented litigants should contact the court administrator at 217-554-7830.
— Some criminal law matters with in-custody defendants may proceed at the discretion of the judge. Lawyers and pro se defendants should contact the court administrator; attorneys are encouraged to schedule pleas, especially for in-custody defendants.
— All criminal trials where the defendant is free on bond and no speedy trial demand has been filed and civil trials scheduled to begin before April 20 are continued and lawyers should contact the court administrator for a new date.
— Jurors who are sick should contact the jury commission coordinator at 217-554-7845.
— Adult and juvenile probation remains open but all probationers should contact their probation officer for instruction.
— Marriages and civil union ceremonies will go forward but only the two people being married will be allowed to attend.
****
IN DeWITT COUNTY ...
In DeWitt County, the county building in Clinton will remain open for business during normal business hours but because of the rapidly changing situation, people doing business are urged to call ahead.
The public safety meeting scheduled for today and the county board meeting set for 6 p.m. Thursday have both been canceled.
Also, Clinton Lake Marina is closed until further notice.
***
BACK ON THE AIR
— Internet outage impacting downtown Champaign temporarily knocked WDWS and WHMS programming off the air this morning. Regular programming has resumed on both stations.
Recapping Tuesday’s comings and goings:
— A warning, issued Tuesday by state Attorney General Kwame Raoul: “I will use all the powers and tools available to my office to address price gouging in Illinois. The governor has set forth authority for my office to take action, if necessary, for any unreasonable increase in price of medical supplies, protective equipment, medication and other goods and services connected to COVID-19.”
— No face-to-face classes, no sports and now, no May commencement ceremony on University of Illinois campuses. Administrators broke the news Tuesday, calling off scheduled ceremonies in Urbana, Chicago and Springfield.
Instead, “diplomas will be mailed, and we are exploring possible alternatives such as rescheduling and/or hosting virtual events to honor the Class of 2020,” they wrote in a massmail, citing new CDC guidelines that made the turnaround too tight to plan for.
“We are proud of your sacrifice and your success, Class of 2020,” administrators wrote, “and we promise we will find ways to honor your achievements.”
— Rest assured, teachers and employees on district payrolls will be compensated during the two-week shutdown as if schools were functioning normally, Gov. J.B. Pritzker vowed.
— Added to the lengthy list of closings and cancellations Tuesday: Allerton Park and Retreat Center (until further notice), Sunday receptions in Rantoul honoring the Tuskegee Airmen and Saturday’s Market in the Square in Urbana.
— The dwindling number of public entertainment options took another hit Tuesday, when the AMC and Goodrich movie theater chains both announced they’re shutting down.
AMC, which operates both the 13-screen multiplex in Champaign and the six-screener in Danville, will close for “at least 6-12 weeks.”
Goodrich, whose 31 facilities include Savoy 16, said its theaters “will remain closed until state and local government health departments deem appropriate” to reopen.
— A local COVID-19 relief fund is being established by the Community Foundation of East Central Illinois and United Way of Champaign County. Each has seeded the fund with $50,000, creating up to $100,000 to respond to area needs.
The fund won’t be set up to give money to individuals, but established community-based organizations that help local people will be eligible.
Both organizations said there won’t be a formal application process, to avoid placing a further burden on the agencies. Donations to the fund can be made at either uwayhelps.org/COVID19 or cfeci.org.
— In response to the statewide ban on dining in at restaurants, the city of Champaign unveiled new curbside pickup zones for downtown restaurants. “Patrons can remain in their cars while your food is brought to you,” @champaigncity announced Tuesday on Twitter.
— On Day 2 of the new normal at the Champaign County Courthouse, arraignments proceeded; three men entered guilty pleas; one man was sentenced; and two probable cause hearings went forward — all in the same courtroom, with one judge presiding.
— Masses have been suspended throughout the Catholic Diocese of Peoria but that doesn’t mean churches are all locking their doors. Champaign’s Holy Cross will open daily from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. for those who “want to stop in and say hello to Jesus,” Pastor Joseph Donton said Tuesday.
“At the moment, we are not prohibited from hearing confessions,” which are happening twice daily at the church (7-8 a.m., noon-1 p.m.) — “behind the screen only, to respect personal boundaries,” Donton said.
— For the time being, ambulances responding to “non-life-threatening, low-priority, ambulance-only calls” in Champaign will no longer need to be staffed with one or more people who fall into the EMT-Paramedic category. Per an emergency order issued Tuesday by Mayor Deb Feinen, two EMT-Basic level workers will suffice in such cases — for instance, when individuals only need transport to a medical facility for an illness or minor injury.
— The first official meeting to be held remotely in the coronavirus era is scheduled for Thursday night, when the Champaign County Board convenes via video.
— A day after the UI did likewise, Parkland College suspended face-to-face instruction for the semester. President Tom Ramage said the college “will instead utilize online and alternative delivery methods” starting March 30, when classes resume after an extended spring break.
— C-U at Home will begin expanded hours at its drop-in center in Champaign, starting today — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and 1-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with weekend days promoting showering and laundry, said Executive Director Rob Dalhaus III.