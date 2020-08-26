Of 17,656 new tests Monday on campus, 97 came back positive, a rate of 0.5 percent, according to University of Illinois data updated Wednesday morning.
The campus’ seven-day positivity rate is 0.6 percent. (For comparison's sake, the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill reported a 31.3 percent positivity rate for all tests last week).
New cases, tests and daily positivity rates since last Monday, when UI students began returning to C-U for the fall semester:
- Monday, Aug. 24: 97 cases, 17,656 tests, 0.5 percent daily rate
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 59 cases, 4,474 tests, 1.3 percent
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 50 cases, 3,326 tests, 1.5 percent
- Friday, Aug. 21: 65 cases, 10,877 tests, 0.6 percent
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 59 cases, 10,742 tests, 0.5 percent
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 30 cases, 6,300 tests, 0.5 percent
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 22 cases, 6,162 tests, 0.4 percent
- Monday, Aug. 17: 26 cases, 9,064 tests, 0.3 percent
NOTE: The UI's COVID-19 dashboard doesn't update until all of the tests from that day have been processed, a campus spokesperson told our Ben Zigterman on Tuesday, adding via email: "We had 17K tests yesterday. The system might be a day or two behind until we get to the steady state of testing and processing at this level.”
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Hospitalizations hold at two
Champaign County’s positivity rates remained low Wednesday — 0.5 percent seven-day (down from 0.4 a day earlier) and 0.3 percent daily (down from 1.5) — after 9,484 new tests produced 32 cases.
Other notable numbers:
— The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 remained two.
— Active cases rose by 32, to 343.
— Recovered cases remained the same as Tuesday: 1,730.
— Total tests grew to 183,550. The most heavily tested ZIP codes: Champaign’s 61820 (55,393), Urbana’s 61801 (35,095) and Champaign’s 61822 (18,299).
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 221 active (up 19 from Tuesday), 525 total (up 19)
- 61801/Urbana: 48 active (up two from Tuesday), 163 total (up two)
- 61822/Champaign: 26 active (up five from Tuesday), 191 total (up five)
- 61821/Champaign: 15 active (up three from Tuesday), 328 total (up three)
- 61802/Urbana: 11 active (up two from Tuesday), 257 total (up two)
- 61874/Savoy: 8 active (up one from Tuesday), 71 total (up one)
- 61853/Mahomet: 7 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 104 total (unchanged)
- 61866/Rantoul: 4 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 265 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 2 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 38 total (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 30 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 30 total
- 61877/Sidney: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 15 total
- 61864/Philo: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 11 total
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 9 total
- 61847/Gifford: 0 active (down one from Tuesday), 7 total
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 5 total
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 5 total
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 5 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 3 total
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 3 total
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 1 total
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 1 total
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 1 total
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 524 cases in 21-30 age group, 517 in 11-20
Here’s an updated breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 21 to 30: 524 cases
- 11 to 20: 517 cases
- 31 to 40: 340 cases
- 41 to 50: 224 cases
- 51 to 60: 184 cases
- 10 and under: 128 cases
- 61 to 70: 96 cases
- 71 to 80: 42 cases
- 81 to 90: 28 cases
- 91 to 100: 10 cases
The 21-to-30 age group also is the most tested throughout the pandemic, representing 27.6 percent of all tests in Champaign County. No. 2 on that list: 11 to 20 (20.7 percent).
PIATT COUNTY: Resident recovers; active cases now at two
Tuesday brought no new COVID-19 cases in Piatt County, public health Administrator Dave Remmert said Wednesday afternoon.
Of Piatt’s 76 total cases, two are active after a resident completed isolation Tuesday, Remmert said.
STATE: 50,362 tests, 2,157 cases, 37 fatalities
Of 50,362 tests statewide, 2,157 came back positive Wednesday, a rate of 4.3 percent. The state’s seven-day positivity rate is 4.0 percent, down from 4.1 Tuesday.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported 37 additional lives lost to the coronavirus:
- Bureau County: 1 male 90s
- Cook County: 1 female under 20, 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 70s
- Kane County: 2 males 70s, 2 females 90s
- Lake County: 1 male 50s
- LaSalle County: 1 female 80s
- Livingston County: 1 female 80s
- Macon County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s
- Morgan County: 1 female 80s
- Peoria County: 1 female 90s
- Perry County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Pope County: 1 female 60s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- Warren County: 1 male 70s
- Will County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s
- Williamson County: 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s