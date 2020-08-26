CHAMPAIGN -- There are now 343 active cases of COVID-19 in Champaign County, more than two-thirds of them in central Champaign-Urbana.
After two days of record daily increases, Champaign County added 32 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, along with the same number of new active cases.
Those new cases were drawn from 9,484 tests done in the past day.
The new cases added in the past day bumped the total number of cases in the county to 2,093.
Of the 343 active cases, 221 of them were in central Champaign zip code area 61820, 19 more than there were Tuesday. Another 48 active cases were in central Urbana’ 61801 zip code area.
The number of people in the county hospitalized with COVID-19 remained two.