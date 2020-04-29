Subscribe: Print or online
URBANA — Another Urbana long-term care facility has had a positive case of COVID-19.
The latest confirmed case was at University Rehabilitation Center of C-U, the former Champaign County Nursing Home at 500 Art Bartell Road.
Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde confirmed to The News-Gazette Wednesday that there was a positive case at that facility. The facility management didn’t return a call to The News-Gazette.
Pryde said the public health district is working with the nursing home.
That case followed one announced Tuesday by Clark-Lindsey Village, Urbana, involving a resident at its Meadowbrook Health Center.
Throughout the pandemic, nursing homes have been instructed by the Illinois Department of Public Health to restrict visits, cancel group activities, shut down dining rooms and screen residents and staff for fever and respiratory illness.
For those facilities in which a positive case has been confirmed, written notice must be provided to each resident of the facility, next of kin, guardian or emergency contact.
The facility must also post a notice that there has been a positive COVID-19 case in a conspicuous place near the main entrance, according to IDPH.
The University of Illinois has also set a time and date for a virtual commencement ceremony: noon on May 16 at commencement.illinois.edu.
The in-person ceremony was previously postponed, but will be “rescheduled when it is safe to gather again,” the school said.
In response to COVID-19, the UI moved classes online after spring break, and later announced summer courses would also be held online.
— Ninety-six of Illinois’ 102 counties have at least one confirmed COVID-19 case. And at least 42 have lost a resident to the virus, after Vermilion announced its first fatality Tuesday — a man in his 70s who tested positive around Easter and had been hospitalized.
— Illinois and Connecticut became the fifth and sixth states to surpass 2,000 coronavirus-related fatalities, following New York, New Jersey, Michigan and Massachusetts. The number of newly-reported deaths here — 144 — was the highest yet in a 24-hour period.
— Opening day of Urbana’s Market at the Square has been rescheduled for 7 a.m.-noon Saturday, rain or shine, Mayor Diane Marlin said, citing its “crucial role in supporting our regional farmers and producers.” Among the rules: masks/face coverings are a must.
— The statewide stay-at-home order set to be extended Friday by one month stands, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said, despite a Clay County judge’s ruling granting a limited temporary restraining order against it. Pritzker said his office challenged the ruling “immediately."
— “This ruling only applies to one person, because it was only ever about one person,” the Democratic governor said, referring to what he called “a cheap political stunt” by “irresponsible” GOP state Rep. Darren Bailey of the downstate village of Xenia.
BY THE NUMBERS
Illinois: 48,102 cases / 2,125 deaths
Champaign County: 114 (+5) / 6
Douglas: 14 (—) / 0
Ford: 9 (+1) / 1
Piatt: 6 (—) / 0
Vermilion: 18 (+1) / 1