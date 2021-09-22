CHAMPAIGN --A woman in her 70s was the 186th Champaign County resident to die of COVID-19.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District announced the death Wednesday -- the 10th COVID death in Champaign County this month -- along with 72 new COVID cases in the county.
There were 666 currently active cases in the county, 12 fewer than on Tuesday, according to the health district.
The number of close contacts being quarantined rose, however. There were 699 -- 88 more than the day before.
More to know:
-- New tests reported in the past day: 4,536.
-- Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID: 20.
-- Total cases in the county to date: 26,003.