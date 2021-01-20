CHAMPAIGN -- Champaign County added 101 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, but the overall total of cases currently active continued to decline.
Of the 15,558 total cases to date, 682 were active, 39 fewer active cases than the day before, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with the disease held steady at 30.
Two increases:
-- The county added 8,389 new tests, raising the total to date to 1,351,704.
-- Close contacts of cases now being quarantined rose by 98, to 883.
As community vaccination clinics continued Wednesday, Carle Health is making a new chat box available to answer everyone’s questions on when they’ll be eligible for the vaccine based on age and other factors.
Find it at carle.org.