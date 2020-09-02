UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: Record 104 new cases
URBANA -- The University of Illinois reported a record 104 new cases on Sunday, out of 3,640 tests, according to its dashboard.
Since move-in began, 783 cases have been found by the UI's saliva-based testing.
The number of cases detected since entry screening has been "higher than we would like," physicist and COVID-19 modeler Nigel Goldenfeld said Tuesday.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY
CHAMPAIGN -- Wednesday delivered a handful of new active COVID-19 cases in Champaign County, with an additional four bumping up the total number of active cases in the county to 549.
New positive tests continued to rise, with 37 more added in the past day, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 2,462, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Of those cases, two people are currently hospitalized, 1,893 have recovered and 20 have died.
The additional 37 new positives Wednesday came from 3,404 new tests done in the past day.