CHAMPAIGN -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by 131 Wednesday, with 4,820 new tests reported.
There were 909 currently active cases in the county, also up by 131, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID rose by three, to 27.
The public health district was monitoring 677 close contacts of cases in quarantine, 46 more than the day before.
New positive cases added Wednesday raised the county’s total to date to 23,628.