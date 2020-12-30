CHAMPAIGN -- The number of new COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose back into the triple digits Wednesday.
There were 131 new cases, raising the total to 13,789, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Active cases also rose by 43 to 640.
More to know in today’s update for Champaign County:
-- Recoveries were up by 88, to 13,061.
-- The 3,254 new tests reported in the last day brought the total to 1,253,098.
-- The number of close contacts currently in quarantine was down by seven, to 1,051.