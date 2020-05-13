Subscribe: Print or online
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Champaign County grew by 14 today, to 322.
Of those, 168 are considered recovered, 147 active. Three residents are hospitalized.
Rantoul’s 61866 ZIP code continues to lead the county in confirmed cases, with 91, followed by:
— Champaign’s 61821 (45 cases).
— Champaign’s 61820 (44 cases).
— Urbana’s 61802 (43 cases).
Across the area, only one other county — Ford — reported a new case today, adding one to raise its total to 15.
Three of the 15 in Ford County are linked to congregate living facilities, according to the county public health department. No further information about those cases is being provided.
PRITZKER TO ORDER-DEFYING OFFICIALS: 'STEP UP AND LEAD'
Gov. J.B. Pritzker had his strongest words yet this afternoon for elected officials and small business owners who defy the terms of the stay-at-home order, saying federal funding and state licensing could be jeopardized by their actions.
Plus, he added, “local law enforcement and the Illinois State Police can — and will — take action.”
Addressing elected leaders during today’s COVID-19 briefing, he said: “One hundred and ninety-two Illinoisans lost their lives to this virus the past 24 hours. One hundred and ninety-two. How is that not real to you?
“To those elected leaders out there who are pandering to the crowd that ignores the science … step up and lead. Now more than ever, your community needs you. Don’t let them down.”
IDPH: 192 DEATHS, 1,677 CASES
Illinois’ coronavirus-related death toll grew by 192 cases today, setting a new single-day high, state public health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike announced at the state’s daily briefing.
Since the pandemic began two months ago, 3,601 Illinoisans who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 have died. Five states have lost more lives during that time than Illinois: New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
The number of new cases statewide was down significantly from Tuesday’s single-day high of 4,014. Ezike said Illinois’ total grew by 1,677 today, for a total of 84,698.
Illinois has the third-most cases of any state, trailing only New York and New Jersey.
The newly reported fatalities spanned 13 counties:
— Clinton County: 1 female 20s.
— Cook County: 1 male teens, 1 female 30s, 3 males 40s, 4 females 50s, 8 males 50s, 10 females 60s, 21 males 60s, 13 females 70s, 18 males 70s, 15 females 80s, 19 males 80s, 1 unknown 80s, 17 females 90s, 6 males 90s, 3 females 100-plus.
— DuPage County: 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 5 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s.
— Jasper County: 1 male 90s.
— Jefferson County: 1 male 60s.
— Kane County: 1 female 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s.
— Lake County: 1 male 40s, 2 males 50s, 1 female 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 females 90s, 1 unknown 90s.
— Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s.
— McHenry County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s.
— Sangamon County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s.
— St. Clair County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s.
— Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s.
— Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s.
LAWMAKERS TO RECONVENE IN SPRINGFIELD
From Peter Hancock at Capitol News Illinois ...
Illinois lawmakers will return to Springfield next week for the first time in more than two months to take up a state budget and other critical matters while following strict social distancing and public safety guidelines.
During a teleconference caucus meeting Wednesday, House Democrats were told the special session will run from Wednesday, May 20, through Friday, May 22.
Before returning to the capital, lawmakers are being asked to sign a pledge stipulating they will be tested for COVID-19, regardless of whether they have symptoms or have been previously infected. They will also be required to wear face coverings, undergo temperature checks on session days, travel alone and stay in separate hotel rooms, follow social distancing guidelines and avoid extracurricular activities.
The House will meet in the Bank of Springfield Center, a convention center a few blocks from the Statehouse. The Senate plans to meet in the Senate chamber of the Capitol.
Security at the BoS Center will be provided by the Illinois State Police and all people entering the building will be required to pass through a metal detector to prevent weapons from being carried into the facility. All people will also be required to wear face coverings and submit to a touchless temperature check. Anyone with a temperature of more than 100 degrees will be required to leave.
Lawmakers have not met since March 5. They were scheduled to be off the week of March 10-14 to campaign in advance of the March 17 primary. All session days since then have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MORNING BRIEFING:
— The seventh Champaign County resident to die of COVID-19 was a woman in her 40s with underlying health conditions, local officials said.
Before Tuesday, the county’s youngest fatality had been a woman in her 60s. Hers was among six deaths announced during a three-week stretch in April, when the county also lost a man in his 70s, two men in their 80s, a woman in her 80s and a man in his 90s.
All seven had unspecified underlying health conditions, according to the C-U Public Health District.
— Twenty of Illinois’ 102 counties have reported more virus-related deaths than Champaign’s seven, including the smaller Macon, home to Decatur. It has less than half the number of confirmed cases as Champaign County but more than twice as many deaths — 17 — with the majority linked to a long-term care facility.
— On the day that the state reported a new 24-hour high for most new cases with 4,014 (story, A-3), Champaign County passed the 300 mark, adding 10. Just one of those was linked to an outbreak at Rantoul Foods, where 83 employees have now tested positive, according to C-U Public Health’s Julie Pryde. Testing of employees continues, she said.
— Among Tuesday’s cancellations and closings: next month’s Vermilion County Fair, Tuscola’s Sparks in the Park celebration, the 2020 season at the Monticello Aquatic Center and Parkland’s Staerkel Planetarium for all of June and July.
BY THE NUMBERS
Illinois: 83,021 cases / 3,601 deaths
Champaign County: 308 (+10) / 7
Douglas: 22 (+2) / 0
Ford: 14 (—) / 1
Piatt: 7 (+1) / 0
Vermilion: 32 (+1) / 1