CHAMPAIGN -- A woman in her 50s became the 156th Champaign County resident to die of COVID-19, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
Other updates for the county reported by the health district Wednesday:
-- Total cases rose by two, to 21,130.
-- Active cases were down by two, to 55.
-- Close contacts in quarantine were down by two, to 23.
-- Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID were down by one, to five.
-- Total tests reported in the past day: 2,274.