CHAMPAIGN -- A woman in her 50s became the 156th Champaign County resident to die of COVID-19, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.

Other updates for the county reported by the health district Wednesday:

-- Total cases rose by two, to 21,130.

-- Active cases were down by two, to 55.

-- Close contacts in quarantine were down by two, to 23.

-- Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID were down by one, to five.

-- Total tests reported in the past day: 2,274.

