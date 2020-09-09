CHAMPAIGN -- New COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by 158 Wednesday, bumping up the number of total cases to date to 3,064.
Active cases in the county were up by 106 in the past day, with 630 active cases countywide, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Of the total cases, 2,414 have recovered and 20 have died.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID remained at three.
As has been the case for some time, most active cases continue to be in central Chamapign’s 61820 zip code area, which had 453 of the active cases Wednesday, 73 more than the previous day.