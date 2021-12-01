CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County started off December with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continuing to rise.
There were 169 new cases Wednesday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
There have been 471 new cases in the county so far this week, and 30,161 total cases since the start of the pandemic.
There were 1,116 currently active cases in the county, 59 more than the day before.
And the number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID rose by three, to 21.
Carle Health reported 82 patients hospitalized with COVID throughout its system, 15 of them in intensive care.
The majority of those patients, 59, were at Carle Foundation Hospital, which also had 12 of the 15 patients in intensive care.
Carle also reported Wednesday that for the week ending Nov. 27, 12.38 percent of the tests it processed were positive for COVID-19.