CHAMPAIGN -- Champaign County’s latest two COVID-19 deaths this week were a man and woman in their 50s, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
There have now been 176 county residents who have died of the disease.
The public health district also reported 240 new COVID cases Wednesday.
Active cases were also up by 128, to 1,040.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID rose by two, to 23.
More to know:
-- Close contacts in quarantine: 774, down by nine.
-- New tests reported: 8,699.
-- Total cases in the county to date: 24,362.
Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been among people who haven't been vaccinated for COVID-19.
The public health district is making free vaccine shots available on a walk-in basis on weekdays at its main offices at 201 W. Kenyon Road, C.
Public health staff will also bring vaccine to people at their cars, if needed, public health district Administrator Julie Pryde said.