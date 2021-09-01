CHAMPAIGN -- Champaign County’s latest two COVID-19 deaths this week were a man and woman in their 50s, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
There have now been 176 county residents who have died of the disease.
Most COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths have been among people who haven't been vaccinated for COVID-19.
The public health district is making free vaccine shots available on a walk-in basis on weekdays at its main offices at 201 W. Kenyon Road, C.
Public health staff will also bring vaccine to people at their cars, if needed, public health district Administrator Julie Pryde said.