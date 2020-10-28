For the second time in as many days, the number of Vermilion County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 grew by two Wednesday, to 18.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate — which reached as high as 9.8 percent last week — held at 7.7 percent, while active cases grew by seven, to 188.
Overall, the number of confirmed cases in the county rose by 25 Wednesday, to 1,584.
The new cases range in age from 20s to 90s:
- One resident in their 90s
- Two in their 80s
- Six in their 70s
- Seven in their 60s
- Three in their 50s
- Two in their 40s
- One in their 30s
- Three in their 20s
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 437 active cases, 4.8 percent positivity without UI cases
Champaign County reported 189 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, but not all of those cases are from one day.
The figure includes three days’ worth of cases because the Illinois Department of Public Health reporting system was down for a time, C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde told the N-G’s Deb Pressey.
With all of the new tests tallied, the county’s seven-day positivity rate jumped from 0.5 to 0.7 percent.
The seven-day rate without University of Illinois testing factored in — the figure the state will use for Champaign County in its mitigation plan — is 4.8 percent through Oct. 25.
The seven-day rate for the East Central Illinois region Champaign County is a part of on the state’s mitigation map (Region 6) increased from 7.9 to 8.1 percent. Should it remain at 8.0 percent or above for three consecutive days, increased mitigation measures would kick in, like are in effect or about to take effect in eight of Illinois’ 11 regions.
Other Champaign County coronavirus numbers of note:
— The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by two, to six.
— Recovered cases outnumber active ones, 5,663 to 437, the latter an increase of 141.
— The number of close contacts currently in quarantine fell by 298, to 1,026.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 101 active (up 39 from Tuesday), 2,632 total
- 61866/Rantoul: 80 active (up 15 from Tuesday), 501 total
- 61821/Champaign: 55 active (up 21 from Tuesday), 588 total
- 61822/Champaign: 38 active (up 11 from Tuesday), 475 total
- 61801/Urbana: 33 active (up 14 from Tuesday), 568 total
- 61853/Mahomet: 29 active (up seven from Tuesday), 248 total
- 61802/Urbana: 26 active (up nine from Tuesday), 428 total
- 61873/St. Joseph: 18 active (up eight from Tuesday), 133 total
- 61843/Fisher: 12 active (up four from Tuesday), 54 total
- 61874/Savoy: 9 active (up one from Tuesday), 149 total
- 61880/Tolono: 8 active (up three from Tuesday), 89 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 5 active (up two from Tuesday), 25 total
- 61877/Sidney: 4 active (up two from Tuesday), 35 total
- 61816/Broadlands: 4 active (up one from Tuesday), 8 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 3 active (up one from Tuesday), 9 total
- 61864/Philo: 3 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 33 total
- 61849/Homer: 2 active (up one from Tuesday), 16 total
- 61840/Dewey: 2 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 7 total
- 61862/Penfield: 2 active (up two from Tuesday), 4 total
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 18 total
- 61847/Gifford: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 18 total
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 17 total
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 10 total
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 10 total
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 9 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 5 total
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 1 total
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 767,226 tests
- 6,176 confirmed cases
- 28 fatalities
- 9,536 close contacts quarantined
- 999 close contacts that became positive
ST. JOSEPH: Outdoor seating to end on Nov. 15
Outdoor dining will end in the village of St. Joseph by Nov. 15, N-G correspondent Nora Maberry-Daniels reports.
Mayor Tami Fruhling-Voges said the village had asked restaurants that currently had outdoor seating on Lincoln Street to take down their tents and tables by that date so the village could plow if it snowed.
If snow is forecast before then, outdoor dining could end sooner.
Fruhling-Voges said Scratch already pulled its outdoor seating and would be focusing on dine-in and carryout. El Toro and Roch’s were hoping for a few more good days of weather to utilize their outdoor seating.
“Hopefully, we won’t shut down again and hopefully things will start to get better again,” Fruhling-Voges said.
Lincoln will return to a two-way road once the seating is taken down.
UI: Seven-day positivity rate climbs to 0.4 percent
Thirty-six new cases emerged from 10,294 new tests Tuesday on the UI campus, a rate of 0.3 percent, according to data updated Wednesday.
The campus’ seven-day positivity rate rose slightly for the second straight day, from 0.3 to 0.4 percent.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 2,657 unique cases of COVID-19 on the UI campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 2,939 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: 10,294 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 26: 11,112 new tests, 74 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 4,935 new tests, 23 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 3,870 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 23: 9,284 new tests, 22 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 8,581 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 9,639 new tests, 20 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9,964 new cases, 18 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
IDPH: Piatt man among fatalities; seven-day positivity rate climbs to 6.7 percent
A man in his 80s became the first Piatt County resident to lose his life to COVID-19.
His death was among 51 reported statewide Wednesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Of 70,752 new tests statewide, IDPH reported that 6,110 came back positive Wednesday, a rate of 8.6 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate increased, as it has for much of the month, from 6.4 to 6.7 percent.
October’s seven-day state rates:
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: 6.7 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: 6.4 percent
- Monday, Oct. 26: 6.3 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 6.1 percent
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 6.1 percent
- Friday, Oct. 23: 5.6 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 5.7 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 5.7 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 5.5 percent
- Monday, Oct. 19: 5.4 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 5.3 percent
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 5.2 percent
- Friday, Oct. 16: 5.1 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 4.9 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 4.6 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 4.5 percent
- Monday, Oct. 12: 4.3 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4.2 percent
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 4.0 percent
- Friday, Oct. 9: 3.8 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 3.7 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 3.5 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 3.4 percent
- Monday, Oct. 5: 3.4 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 3.3 percent
- Saturday: Oct. 3: 3.4 percent
- Friday, Oct. 2: 3.4 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 3.5 percent
The 51 fatalities announced Wednesday spanned 22 counties:
- Adams County: 1 female 80s
- Bureau County: 1 female 70s
- Clinton County: 1 female 90s
- Cook County: 1 youth, 3 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 2 males 80s, 2 females 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s, 1 male 90s
- Franklin County: 1 female 50s
- Jefferson County: 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s
- Kankakee County: 1 female 80s
- Knox County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 100+
- Macon County: 1 male 70s
- Madison County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s
- Marion County: 1 female 80s
- McLean County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 90s
- Peoria County: 2 females 80s, 2 females 90s
- Piatt County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 60s
- Stephenson County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
- Wayne County: 1 male 60s
- Whiteside County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
- Will County: 2 males 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
— Daily statewide hospitalization totals, according to IDPH: 2,861 people hospitalized (up 103 from the previous day), 600 patients in ICU beds (up five) and 243 patients on ventilators (up two).
— Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 7,459,042 tests, 389,095 cases and 9,619 deaths.
PIATT COUNTY: 11 new cases reported over two days
The number of confirmed cases in Piatt County grew by 11 Wednesday, to 278.
That's based on two days' totals — three cases from Tuesday (all in Monticello) and eight from Monday (two cases in Atwood, two in Cerro Gordo, two in Monticello, one in Hammond, one in White Heath).