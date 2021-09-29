CHAMPAIGN -- A woman in her 80s has lost her life to COVID-19, becoming the 187th Champaign County resident to die of the disease.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District also reported 65 new COVID cases in Champaign County on Wednesday, with the number of currently active cases up by five, to 551.
More to know:
-- The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID was down by one, to 17.
-- Close contacts under quarantine rose by 11, to 606.
-- New tests reported in the past day: 5,219.
-- Total cases in the county to date: 26,300.