Of 5,810 tests, 41 came back positive Wednesday in Champaign County, a rate of 0.7 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate rose slightly, from 0.5 to 0.6 percent.
The seven-day rate without University of Illinois testing factored in — the figure the state will use for Champaign County in its mitigation plan — is 3.8 percent.
The seven-day rate for the East Central Illinois region Champaign County is a part of on the state’s mitigation map (Region 6) is 7.5 percent without UI tests.
Other Champaign County coronavirus numbers of note:
— The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 increased for the first time in more than a week, from five to seven.
— Active cases shrunk by 12, to 298. Recovered cases rose by 53, to 5,376.
— The number of close contacts currently in quarantine decreased by 52, to 997
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 71 active (up three from Tuesday), 2,573 total (up 10)
- 61866/Rantoul: 63 active (down three from Tuesday), 411 total (up five)
- 61822/Champaign: 35 active (down three from Tuesday), 430 total (up six)
- 61821/Champaign: 34 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 555 total (up six)
- 61802/Urbana: 29 active (down two from Tuesday), 403 total (up four)
- 61801/Urbana: 22 active (down one from Tuesday), 533 total (up three)
- 61853/Mahomet: 13 active (down four from Tuesday), 216 total (up one)
- 61874/Savoy: 7 active (up one from Tuesday), 140 total (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 6 active (down four from Tuesday), 114 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 3 active (down one from Tuesday), 81 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 18 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 2 active (up two from Tuesday), 7 total (up two)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (up two from Tuesday), 5 total (up two)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 2 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 1 active (up one from Tuesday), 42 total (up one)
- 61864/Philo: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 30 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 active (down two from Tuesday), 29 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 19 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 16 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (down one from Tuesday), 16 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 14 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD: 702,106 tests, 5,702 confirmed cases, 28 fatalities, 8,550 close contacts quarantined and 919 close contacts that became positive.
FORD COUNTY: Two residents among 69 fatalities statewide
Two Ford County residents — a man in his 50s and a woman in her 90s — were among 69 deaths statewide reported Wednesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Danielle Walls, community health educator for the Ford County Public Health Department, told The News-Gazette's Deb Pressey that both fatalities are linked to a long-term care outbreak at Piper City Rehab and Living Center.
The 69 deaths spanned 32 of Illinois’ 102 counties, including Vermilion, where a woman in her 70s became the county’s ninth resident to lose their life to COVID-19. (That death was announced locally on Monday.)
- Christian County: 1 female 80s
- Clark County: 1 male 90s
- Clay County: 1 male 80s
- Clinton County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 2 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
- Fayette County: 1 male 80s
- Ford County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s
- Franklin County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Fulton County: 1 male 90s
- Hancock County: 1 male 60s
- Jackson County: 1 male 70s
- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s
- Kendall County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Knox County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
- Lake County: 1 female 70s
- Macon County:1 female 90s
- Madison County: 1 male 80s
- Marion County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s
- McDonough County: 1 female 80s
- Peoria County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Richland County: 1 male 80s
- Saline County: 2 females 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 male 80s
- Shelby County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Vermilion County: 1 female 70s
- Whiteside County: 2 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 80s
- Williamson County: 1 female 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+
- Woodford County: 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
STATE: 66,791 tests, 4,342 cases, 5.7 percent seven-day rate
Of 66,791 new tests, 4,342 came back positive statewide Wednesday — a rate of 6.5 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate increased for the 15th straight day, jumping from 5.5 to 5.7 percent. It’s the 15th straight day the rate has increased.
October’s seven-day state rates:
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 5.7 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 5.5 percent
- Monday, Oct. 19: 5.4 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 5.3 percent
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 5.2 percent
- Friday, Oct. 16: 5.1 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 4.9 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 4.6 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 4.5 percent
- Monday, Oct. 12: 4.3 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4.2 percent
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 4.0 percent
- Friday, Oct. 9: 3.8 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 3.7 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 3.5 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 3.4 percent
- Monday, Oct. 5: 3.4 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 3.3 percent
- Saturday: Oct. 3: 3.4 percent
- Friday, Oct. 2: 3.4 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 3.5 percent
— Daily statewide hospitalization totals, according to IDPH: 2,338 people hospitalized (up 77 from the previous day), 502 patients in ICU beds (up 12) and 194 patients on ventilators (down one).
— Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 6,950,105 tests, 355,217 cases and 9,345 deaths.
PIATT COUNTY: Monticello's Polar Express called off
Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group's Piatt County Journal-Republican, reports:
The Monticello Railway Museum has officially announced that this year’s Polar Express event has been called off.
“We have updated our website now to reflect that all events, including the Polar Express trains, have been cancelled for 2020,” the museum announced on its Facebook page. “We’re very sorry about this, but the COVID-19 crisis forced our hand.
“The only events that we have been able to have is our Throttle Times, which give the participant a chance to actually operate a locomotive and short train over a reduced distance. Social distancing is still possible with this, since only the engineer is in the cab of the locomotive with the participant. We may expand this event over some of the winter months, so keep following this page for updates."