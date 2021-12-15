CHAMPAIGN — Two more Champaign County residents have died of COVID-19.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District reported the latest deaths Wednesday, along with 270 new COVID cases.
The latest deaths, a man in his 60s and a man in his 90s, raised the county's COVID death toll to 221.
The number of cases in Champaign County that are currently active rose by 113 in the past day, to 1,829.
There continued to be 33 Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID, according to the public health district.