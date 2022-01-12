CHAMPAIGN —Two women in their 80s became the 237th and 238th Champaign County residents to die of COVID-19, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
In all, in the first 12 days of the new year, 10 Champaign County residents have lost their lives to COVID-19.
The two latest deaths were reported Wednesday, along with 773 more cases in Champaign County.
The number of currently active cases countywide was also up by 126 to 7,013.
More to know:
- The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19: 49, up by five.
- New tests reported in the past day: 8,460.
- Total cases in Champaign County to date: 46,157.
Carle Health reported that the number of COVID-19 patients at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana rose to 162 on Wednesday. The number of patients in intensive care remained at 22.