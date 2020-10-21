VERMILION COUNTY: Seven-day positivity rate rises to 9.7 percent
Two residents in their 70s — a man and a woman — became the 10th and 11th Vermilion County residents to lose their lives to COVID-19, local health officials announced Wednesday.
“Our thoughts go to their friends and family during this difficult time. One of the two cases was one of our current hospitalized cases,” county health Administrator Doug Toole said.
Toole also reported that 10 county residents are now hospitalized, up two from Tuesday. The seven-day positivity rate also rose Wednesday — from 9.5 to 9.7 percent — as the county added 37 new cases, giving it 1,372 in all.
How Wednesday’s new cases, among 188 now active in Vermilion, break down by age:
- Two residents in their 80s
- Five in their 70s
- Three in their 60s
- Five in their 50s
- Six in their 40s
- Three in their 30s
- Four in their 20s
- Six teens
- One grade-school-aged child
- One preschooler
- One toddler
DOUGLAS COUNTY: 233 cases in last two weeks
Residents ranging in age from 10 months to their 60s were among 27 newly confirmed cases Wednesday in Douglas County, pushing its total to 593.
Of those, 233 have come in the past two weeks. County health officials said they are now monitoring 519 active cases and close contacts.
The new cases involve:
- A 10-month-old boy
- A 3-year-old girl
- An 11-year-old boy
- A 14-year-old boy
- Two 18-year-olds — one female, one male
- Three men in their 20s
- Four women and two men in their 30s
- Four men and two women in their 40s
- Two women and one man in their 50s
- Three men in their 60s
UI: 9,964 tests, 18 cases. 0.1 percent seven-day positivity rate
The seven-day positivity rate on campus remained at its lowest point yet — 0.1 percent — for the third straight day.
For the second day in a row, the campus reported 18 new cases, this time from 9,964 Tuesday tests, a rate of 0.2 percent.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 2,444 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 2,726 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9,964 new cases, 18 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
DANVILLE PRISON: Four active cases among staff
Four staff members at the Danville Correctional Center have active COVID-19 cases, according to data from the Illinois Department of Corrections.
That makes 14 staff cases in all at the facility, 10 of which were earlier classified as recovered, according to IDOC.
No inmates have tested positive at the Danville prison, records show.
State prisons have been among the hardest-hit facilities throughout the pandemic. The totals, according to IDOC:
— Inmates with confirmed cases: 2,174, with 1,822 of those now recovered. The most widespread outbreaks occurred in:
- Robinson: 361 confirmed, 274 recovered
- East Moline: 342 confirmed, 314 recovered
- Stateville: 281 confirmed, 279 recovered
- Jacksonville: 312 confirmed, 218 recovered
- Menard: 152 confirmed, 143 recovered
- Pontiac: 104 confirmed, 67 recovered
— Staff members with confirmed cases: 1,058, with 896 of those now recovered. The most widespread outbreaks occurred in:
- Menard: 132 confirmed, 109 recovered
- Stateville: 120 confirmed, 115 recovered
- Pontiac: 74 confirmed, 60 recovered
- Graham: 69 confirmed, 65 recovered
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: New cases up 41, hospitalizations up two
Of 5,810 tests, 41 came back positive Wednesday in Champaign County, a rate of 0.7 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate rose slightly, from 0.5 to 0.6 percent.
The seven-day rate without University of Illinois testing factored in — the figure the state will use for Champaign County in its mitigation plan — is 3.8 percent.
The seven-day rate for the East Central Illinois region Champaign County is a part of on the state’s mitigation map (Region 6) is 7.5 percent without UI tests.
Other Champaign County coronavirus numbers of note:
— The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 increased for the first time in more than a week, from five to seven.
— Active cases shrunk by 12, to 298. Recovered cases rose by 53, to 5,376.
— The number of close contacts currently in quarantine decreased by 52, to 997
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 71 active (up three from Tuesday), 2,573 total (up 10)
- 61866/Rantoul: 63 active (down three from Tuesday), 411 total (up five)
- 61822/Champaign: 35 active (down three from Tuesday), 430 total (up six)
- 61821/Champaign: 34 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 555 total (up six)
- 61802/Urbana: 29 active (down two from Tuesday), 403 total (up four)
- 61801/Urbana: 22 active (down one from Tuesday), 533 total (up three)
- 61853/Mahomet: 13 active (down four from Tuesday), 216 total (up one)
- 61874/Savoy: 7 active (up one from Tuesday), 140 total (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 6 active (down four from Tuesday), 114 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 3 active (down one from Tuesday), 81 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 18 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 2 active (up two from Tuesday), 7 total (up two)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (up two from Tuesday), 5 total (up two)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 2 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 1 active (up one from Tuesday), 42 total (up one)
- 61864/Philo: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 30 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 active (down two from Tuesday), 29 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 19 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 16 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (down one from Tuesday), 16 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 14 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Tuesday), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD: 702,106 tests, 5,702 confirmed cases, 28 fatalities, 8,550 close contacts quarantined and 919 close contacts that became positive.
FORD COUNTY: Death toll rises to 12
Two Ford County residents — a man in his 50s and a woman in her 90s — were among 69 deaths statewide reported Wednesday by the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Danielle Walls, community health educator for the Ford County Public Health Department, told The News-Gazette's Deb Pressey that both fatalities are linked to a long-term care outbreak at Piper City Rehab and Living Center.
The 69 deaths spanned 32 of Illinois’ 102 counties:
- Christian County: 1 female 80s
- Clark County: 1 male 90s
- Clay County: 1 male 80s
- Clinton County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 2 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 2 males 90s
- DuPage County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s
- Fayette County: 1 male 80s
- Ford County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s
- Franklin County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Fulton County: 1 male 90s
- Hancock County: 1 male 60s
- Jackson County: 1 male 70s
- Kane County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 80s
- Kendall County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Knox County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
- Lake County: 1 female 70s
- Macon County:1 female 90s
- Madison County: 1 male 80s
- Marion County: 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s
- McDonough County: 1 female 80s
- Peoria County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Richland County: 1 male 80s
- Saline County: 2 females 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 male 80s
- Shelby County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Vermilion County: 1 female 70s
- Whiteside County: 2 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Will County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 80s
- Williamson County: 1 female 90s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+
- Woodford County: 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s
Ford County also added four new cases Wednesday, bringing its total to 260 (180 classified as confirmed, 80 as probable).
Forty county residents have active cases, with six of them hospitalized.
STATE: 66,791 tests, 4,342 cases, 5.7 percent seven-day rate
Of 66,791 new tests, 4,342 came back positive statewide Wednesday — a rate of 6.5 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate increased for the 15th straight day, jumping from 5.5 to 5.7 percent.
October’s seven-day state rates:
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 5.7 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 5.5 percent
- Monday, Oct. 19: 5.4 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 5.3 percent
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 5.2 percent
- Friday, Oct. 16: 5.1 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 4.9 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 4.6 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 4.5 percent
- Monday, Oct. 12: 4.3 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4.2 percent
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 4.0 percent
- Friday, Oct. 9: 3.8 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 3.7 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 3.5 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 3.4 percent
- Monday, Oct. 5: 3.4 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 3.3 percent
- Saturday: Oct. 3: 3.4 percent
- Friday, Oct. 2: 3.4 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 3.5 percent
— Daily statewide hospitalization totals, according to IDPH: 2,338 people hospitalized (up 77 from the previous day), 502 patients in ICU beds (up 12) and 194 patients on ventilators (down one).
— Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 6,950,105 tests, 355,217 cases and 9,345 deaths.
PIATT COUNTY: Monticello's Polar Express called off
Steve Hoffman, editor of Community Media Group's Piatt County Journal-Republican, reports:
The Monticello Railway Museum has officially announced that this year’s Polar Express event has been called off.
“We have updated our website now to reflect that all events, including the Polar Express trains, have been cancelled for 2020,” the museum announced on its Facebook page. “We’re very sorry about this, but the COVID-19 crisis forced our hand.
“The only events that we have been able to have is our Throttle Times, which give the participant a chance to actually operate a locomotive and short train over a reduced distance. Social distancing is still possible with this, since only the engineer is in the cab of the locomotive with the participant. We may expand this event over some of the winter months, so keep following this page for updates."