CHAMPAIGN — The number of currently active coronavirus infections in Champaign County raced past 3,000 Wednesday with the addition of hundreds of new positive tests.
In the past day, new COVID-19 cases countywide rose by 564.
Currently active cases were up by 371, to 3,346.
There were 32 Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19, four fewer than on Tuesday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Reported Wednesday by public health:
— New tests in the past day: 3,246.
— Total cases to date: 36,612.
Carle Health reported as of Tuesday there were 143 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals system-wide, with 30 COVID patients in intensive care.
Of those patients, 107 were in Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, with 22 in intensive care.